France, Germany ‘seek clarification’ from US, Denmark on espionage report





“If the information is true,” Macron said in a press release following a Franco-German virtual summit, these practices are “unacceptable between allies, and even less acceptable between allies and European partners “.

Revelations that the US National Security Agency (NSA) exploited Merkel’s cell phone emerged in 2013 after former NSA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden shared documents with The Guardian showing that a US official had given the agency 200 phone numbers, including those of world leaders, for the agency to be monitored.

The report did not name any of the 35 world leaders who would be on the list. However, a few months after the initial reports, the German government said publicly that it had information that suggested the United States may have been monitoring Merkel’s cell phone. The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the allegation, but dropped it in 2015, saying it had uncovered insufficient evidence to successfully prosecute.

Denmark’s independent public service broadcaster DR released a report on Sunday saying the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) launched an internal investigation in 2014 into whether the NSA used its partnership with FE and cables Danish internet to and from Denmark, to spy on senior European officials, according to Reuters.

DR spoke with nine anonymous sources close to the FE investigation, Reuters said.

“The Danish government can and will not comment on media speculation about our intelligence services,” Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said in a statement to CNN.

“The position of the Danish government is clear – systematic targeting against our close allied partners is unacceptable. Obviously, this is a well-established principle to which the Danish authorities adhere,” she said.

FE declined to comment on the report as a whole. The NSA also declined to comment.

Merkel said on Monday that she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron’s assertion that allied wiretapping was unacceptable. “Nothing has changed in our position on the clarification given by the predecessor at the time,” Merkel said, referring to the original claims raised in 2013.

“We focus on the present and on trusting relationships. And what was right then is still right today, ”she said.

“I am relieved that the Danish government, the Minister of Defense, has made it very clear what she thinks about these things and to that extent I see a good basis, not only for clarifying things, but for really building a relationship of trust “, added Merkel. .

The German federal government is in contact “with all relevant international and national authorities to clarify the matter,” Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert also said at a government press conference in Berlin on Monday.

Senior Swedish, French and Norwegian officials were also spied on using Danish news cables, the DR investigation revealed, according to Reuters, apparently confirming earlier findings made in the Snowden files.

The DR report also revealed that the NSA had spied on then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is now the country’s president, and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbrck, Reuters reported.

DR reported that the intelligence was gathered through a scan of software known as Xkeyscore, developed by the NSA. Reuters reported that the agency “intercepted calls, texts and chat messages to and from the phones of officials in neighboring countries,” citing DR’s report.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasov, Amy Cassidy, Alex Marquardt and Colin Ivory Meyer contributed reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos