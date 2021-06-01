Bank of England monitors UK housing boom while risking inflation | Bank of England





The Bank of England is carefully monitoring the UK’s booming housing market to increase the likelihood that the rapid recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a period of sustained inflation, one of its vice governors said.

In an interview with Guardian, Sir Dave Ramsden said the bank expected price pressure to be temporary, but colleagues at the Threadneedle Streets Monetary Policy Committee were aware of the risks.

Ramsden, Lieutenant Governor responsible for market and banking operations, said: Demand is ahead of supply and there is a risk of inflationary pressures becoming more common. That’s something we absolutely have to watch out for. We are looking closely at the housing market and various real-time indicators.

Inflation, measured by the UK CPI, is 1.5% and is expected to rise above the target 2% over the short term over the next few months.

Average home prices in the UK rose 10.2% through March, the highest annual growth rate since August 2007, and demand increased due to stamp duty holidays.

Ramsden said the bank would not be happy with inflation. I know what to do if it’s not temporary. Bank rates can be raised from historically low levels. [0.1%] And we know what it will ask for.

Sir Dave Ramsden said the Bank of England would not be happy with inflation. Photo: Phil Noble / PA

He was increasingly optimistic about the recovery, but said that inflationary pressures could be lower than expected if the economy slowed after an initial explosion of activity after the blockade.

This can happen when a new variant emerges or a psychological trauma develops where some of the behaviors over the past 15 months become habitual. There is a risk that people will continue to pay attention.

He added: The uncertainty is less than before, but it has not disappeared. Covid-19 is still with us and we are seeing it in its variants. The link between case and hospitalization seems to be broken and worse, but I can’t say for sure yet. More variations cannot be ruled out, and this should be kept in mind.

Ramsden said there was a lot of media coverage of inflation hotspots, including computer chips, building materials, and rising wages, but at the moment, nothing suggests a lasting threat.

We have to be aware that we have a history of inflation in the 1970s. However, the record of low inflation since the inflation target began in 1992, especially after banking independence in 1997, is pretty good.

Starting in August, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee could bring bank rates below zero, but Ramsden strongly hinted that he would be vigilant about these breakthroughs. Preparing the policy is independent of whether or not you actually use it, he noted that financial markets are expecting the next move in borrowing costs to increase.

Negative interest rates will certainly be a surprise to the market, but we will follow our assessment of the state of the economy at the time.

In addition to lowering interest rates to their lowest levels after the epidemic began, Threadneedle Street has stepped up its asset buying program, a funding initiative launched in 2009 in response to the financial crisis.

Ramsden said this was necessary given the need to calm financial markets and boost the economy in the early stages of the Covid crisis and dismissed claims that banks are printing money to cover record peacetime borrowing.

Both the Treasury and the bank’s actions were due to the need for an economy. I absolutely reject the proposal that the bank somehow negotiated with the government. It wasn’t 2009 and not now.

He added that Threadneedle Street intends to use 20 billion corporate bonds held by the government to help achieve a net zero economy by 2050. The bank wants businesses to encourage decarburization, but reserves the right to withdraw bonds to encourage such a conversion.

