Asian stocks hit monthly high, gold gains ahead of US jobs data





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets hit a one-month high on Tuesday, supported by the global stock rally, while gold flirted with five-month highs ahead of European and US data this week which will likely offer clues about the health of the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks, following a coronavirus outbreak, are reflected on a screen showing the Nikkei Index, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2020. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha

European equities had a mixed start, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3%, while FTSE futures fell 0.4%.

The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains uneven, with exports picking up but broader economic activity further hampered by new measures to contain further outbreaks.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan edged up 0.4%, hitting a one-month high and bringing total gains so far this year to nearly 7 %. Global equities advanced for a fourth consecutive month as abundant liquidity supported risk-taking despite fears of higher inflation.

In Asia, the Taiwanese and South Korean indices posted gains, offsetting their selling in the Japanese, Australian and Chinese markets. South Korea’s inventories rose as data showed the country’s exports recorded their biggest expansion in 32 years in May. This contrasted with Japanese data showing that companies were cutting spending on factories and equipment for the fourth consecutive quarter. [L2N2NJ009] Chinese factory activity grew at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, according to a business survey.

As asset markets rallied last month, policymakers are focused on tackling inflation at a time when the underlying structural economy is struggling to gain traction. Markets are also awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve on when it will begin to scale back its bond buying program. The markets are now on inflation and rightly so due to so much quantitative easing and supply chain disruptions, said Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer at DBS Bank.

It looks like the shrinkage should be on the cards. But it will be smooth, slow and very well communicated. The main event this week is US payrolls on Friday with a median forecast at 650,000, but the outcome is uncertain after an unexpected gain of 266,000 in April. Although US inflation data last week was better than estimated, another big job failure would delay the outlook for slower stimulus, analysts said. The dollar languished near its multi-month lows against its major peers as traders looked for clues to the Fed’s direction. [USD/]

The global economy is clearly recovering, and it’s going to be bad for the US dollar because it’s a countercyclical currency, said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The US dollar has been pretty heavy over the past few weeks, and I think it’s still going down. The Australian dollar strengthened as much as 0.5% as Australia’s current account surplus hit a record high and prompted upward revisions to economists’ growth forecasts.

But the Aussie later pulled out after the central bank left its policy unchanged and stayed with an accommodating tone.

The offshore Chinese yuan was flat at 6.3739 per dollar, retreating from a three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar reached on Monday, after the monetary authority tightened currency requirements on banks to stem the rising currencies. Global inflation concerns have supported gold, with gold prices rising 8% this month, comfortably above $ 1,900. Gold prices traded near a staggered five-month high on Tuesday last week. [GOL/] Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC + meeting and on optimism that demand for fuel will increase in the coming months with the start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil . [O/R] Brent futures for August added 1.2% to $ 70.1 a barrel, while US crude rose 1.9% to $ 67.6.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes

