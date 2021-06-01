UK home price rise hits double digits in May amid competition for space business | business





Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

The housing boom in the UK continues, and home price inflation is accelerating again as the epidemic triggers people to move to larger real estate in more rural areas.

According to figures released this morning by Nation Wide, the annual home price growth rate surged from 7.1% in April to 10.9% in May, pushing the new average price to a new high.

It says:

The annual rate of increase in home prices is 10.9%, the highest in nearly seven years. A record-breaking price of 242,832, up 1.8% from the previous month, following a 2.3% increase in April, up 23,930 over the past 12 months. Price Index Picture: Nationwide Nationwides UK Home Price Index Picture: Nationwide

Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner said the housing market has seen a full turnaround over the past 12 months since the first blockade temporarily halted the market, and deals hit an all-time high of 183,000 in March.

Nationwide Home Price Transaction Photos: Nationwide

Gardner shows that Nationwides research shows that pressure on more space or gardens is a major factor driving the market this spring.

More than two-thirds (68%) of homeowners who surveyed at the end of April who were moving to or considering moving home said this would be true even if the stamp duty holidays were not extended.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, people are reassessing their needs, changing housing preferences that continue to drive activity.

Nationwide says space competition continues to drive demand. An online survey of consumers found that about a third (33%) of people who are moving or considering moving are trying to move to another location, while nearly 30% have easier access to gardens or outdoor spaces. I was going to move for.

National Home Price Survey Photo: Nationwide National Home Price Survey Photo: National

Gardner adds:

More than a third (36%) of respondents surveyed say they are more likely to improve their homes as a result of Covid19, and nearly half (46%) of them want to add or maximize space.

Faster broadband was another factor in moving to working from home and learning from home during lockdown periods showing the value of a good web connection.

National House Price Survey Photo: National

The Nationwides results will be of interest to the Bank of England, which is carefully monitoring the UK’s booming housing market as the rapid recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic increases the likelihood of a sustained period of inflation.

In an interview with Guardian today, Vice Governor Dave Ramsden said the bank expected price pressures to be temporary, but was aware of the risks with colleagues at the Threadneedle Streets Monetary Policy Committee.

Ramsden, Vice-Governor for Market and Banking, said:

There is a risk that inflationary pressures will become more generalized as demand is ahead of supply. That’s something we absolutely have to watch out for. We are looking closely at the housing market and various real-time indicators.

Coming again today

A survey of factory purchasing managers in the eurozone, the UK and the US is expected to see strong growth over the past month, and prices are expected to rise due to pressure on the supply chain.

The Oil Minister of Opec+ Group will hold a video call today to assess the latest situation in the global market.

They are expected to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply restraints as demand increases. This has already increased UK oil prices for the sixth straight month. Crude oil prices rose overnight and Brent oil rose more than $70 per barrel.

Today’s Agenda: OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting 9am BST: Eurozone Manufacturing PMI BST at 9:30 May: UK Manufacturing PMI BST: May 10th Flash Reading of Eurozone Inflation at 1:30pm May US Manufacturing PMI

