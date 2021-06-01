USA defeat Germany 2-0 for 5th consecutive world championship victory | Sports





RIGA, Latvia (AP) Cal Petersen made 33 saves in his second straight shutout and the United States won their fifth straight game at the world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Monday.

Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell have scored for the United States, which will close their preliminary round games against Italy without a win on Tuesday.

It’s a very good hockey team, to their credit, US coach Jack Capuano said of Germany. Our guys made sacrifices, stuck with the structure and found a way to win. I’m really impressed with how we’ve come together so far and now we have one more game here to end our group game on a positive score before we get ready for the quarter-final.

The victory was the third in the tournament for Petersen, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings. Germany beat the United States 33-15.

Russia beat Sweden 3-2 in a shootout, knocking out the Swedes after the preliminary round for the first time since adopting the current round robin in 2012.

Russia took the lead in Group A with 13 points after Vladimir Tarasenko of St. Louis, playing his first game of the tournament, scored the winner in the last shot of the shootout.

Switzerland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will also advance from Group A to the quarter-finals, starting on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Victor Olofsson scored with 4:43 left in regulation to tie the game.

Anton Slepyshev and Alexander Barabanov scored in 12 seconds with less than eight minutes left to give Russia a 2-1 lead. Jesper Froden gave the Swedes the lead in the first half.

Also in Group A, Filip Chytil scored the winner of the shootout as the Czechs beat Denmark 2-1. The Czechs have four consecutive wins after losing their first two games. The defeat eliminated the quarter-finals for Denmark.

Dominik Kubalik scored for the Czechs and Nicklas Jensen scored his fifth goal of the tournament for Denmark to force overtime.

In the other Group B match, Stefan Espeland broke the tie early in the third period and Norway won 3-1 over Kazakhstan, preventing the Kazakhs from securing their first place in the quarter-finals. .

Finland and the United States both have 15 points and have advanced to the quarter-finals. Germany, Canada and Latvia have nine points with one game remaining in the round.

