Even after move to US, opponents resist patent waiver of COVID-19 vaccine





By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) Agreement on intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to being accepted on Monday despite Washington’s backing, due to expected skepticism about a new project, sources close to the talks said Reuters.

Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday and focused on a much-anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week.

A surprise change in the United States earlier this month to support a patent waiver put pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland which are home to many drugmakers. But discussions on Monday at the 11th session since the initial waiver proposal in October have failed to break through.

Major donors presented their new project at the private WTO meeting on Monday, allowing major players to give their first official feedback on its content.

The meeting is crucial as it will determine whether the talks move to text-based negotiations, as Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wishes.

A Geneva trade official said the proposal to start text-based talks gained ground on Monday, including from the United States, which said it was open to discussing any proposal that could boost production and vaccine distribution.

He did not openly support the revised text, but said he was in the process of analyzing it.

A dozen countries, including South Korea and Great Britain, continued to express doubts and asked for more time to study the new South Africa / India proposal.

Three sources close to the talks see problems with the text.

There is an ocean between this proposed waiver and what has been suggested by the United States, said a source involved in the talks who declined to be named. There is certainly no quick fix for this.

Two aspects of the draft exemption which may strengthen opposition are its scope and duration.

While U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai previously said she only focused on increasing access to vaccines, the new project also includes diagnostics, therapeutics and medical devices, among others.

When you got a big bomb like the United States saying we will support the waiver, people expected the revised proposal to narrow the scope, a Geneva-based trade source said.

The draft also sets a deadline for a waiver considered temporary of at least three years and allows 164 members of the WTO to determine when it expires. Since they would have to do this by consensus, a country could extend it multiple times.

If the proponents insist on this (the duration), there will almost certainly be no consensus agreement on the waiver, said Peter Ungphakorn, a former WTO staff member who now writes trade blogs. .

An EU diplomat told Reuters the revised text would likely call for the US bluff. The European Union is expected to present an alternative plan to increase the production and availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the WTO in early June.

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and David Lawder in Washington, edited by John Miller, Bernadette Baum and Bill Berkrot)

