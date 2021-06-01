US Coronavirus: Half of US partially vaccinated, but experts say more work is needed to make next holiday gathering safer





“It’s great news that people can see their friends, they feel comfortable traveling because they are vaccinated,” William Haseltine, former Harvard Medical School professor told CNN. “The bad news is that if you are not vaccinated you are still at risk and your risk is about as high as before.”

Crowds flocked to beaches and bars over the weekend, a sight that experts said was less of a concern now as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 50.5% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.7% are fully vaccinated.

“It’s very, very close to normal,” said Bob Alfera in Santa Monica, Calif. “And it’s nice to see people all really in a good mood.”

The following month, at least 16 states suspended or canceled plans to reopen to tackle the surges.

This year, President Joe Biden has set a target for 70% of the population to have received at least one dose by July 4. And from another $ 1 million draw in Ohio to mobile vaccination units sent to densely populated areas of New York City, officials said. redouble their efforts to achieve this goal.

Signs of normality

From residential care facilities to airports, much of the United States has started to look more like it was before the virus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday released updated guidelines allowing fully vaccinated people to skip masks in most areas of residential care facilities, according to a statement.

That same day was to be the busiest for the pandemic at American airports.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 7 million people from Thursday to Sunday. The TSA screened 1.96 million people on Friday.

And travel industry experts say this summer will likely be busy. United Airlines said on Monday that June through August bookings were more than double the number last year.

In New Orleans, there was a Mardi Gras-style parade this weekend after months of delay – and 50,000 people showed up.

“It’s amazing,” said Jefferson Ward resident Kelley Cartner. “Being here with your family and friends is just amazing.”

Continuous danger warnings

While some experts, like professor of medicine Dr Jonathan Reiner, have encouraged those who are vaccinated to go out and have fun on the weekends, they have also warned of the danger that persists to unvaccinated Americans.

Any country that thinks the danger is over is wrong, said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We are very encouraged that cases and deaths continue to drop around the world, but it would be a monumental mistake for any country to think the danger is over,” he said.

“One day – we hope soon – the pandemic will be behind us. But the psychological scars will remain for those who have lost loved ones, health workers who have passed the breaking point. And the millions of people of all ages who face months of loneliness and isolation. “

The mayor of Miami Beach, a popular weekend destination, feared “too many people were coming” to his quaint coastal town.

“The virus is still there,” Mayor Dan Gelber said. “The number of people coming here is unprecedented.”

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Holly Yan, Naomi Thomas, Sahar Akbarzai, Pete Muntean, Greg Wallace and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos