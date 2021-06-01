TRA defends the UK from unfair international trade practices





The Trade Zone Empire (TRA) was launched today (Tuesday, 1 June) as an independent arm-length institution. Authorities will investigate complaints from British companies about injuries caused by unfair import practices such as dumping and subsidies. This work is already in progress until the trade law becomes law in April, and the trade relief function has been incorporated into the Trade Relief Investigation Bureau (TRID) of the Ministry of International Trade.

The Trade Remedies Authority, a new independent body with the power to protect UK economic interests from unfair international trade practices, was launched today. TRA will investigate complaints from UK industry about unfair trade practices and unexpected spikes in income.

TRA will operate as the Arms Length Agency of the Ministry of International Trade to investigate possible dumping and import subsidies cases through strong and objective evidence analysis. Where appropriate, it is recommended to impose new trade remedies, such as tariffs, to prevent damaging UK producers who have suffered damage from unfair trade practices.

The new agency investigators will review 43 existing EU trade remedies related to UK industry that were converted when the UK left the EU Customs Union. Eleven of these transition reviews are ongoing and cover products from a variety of sectors including steel, fisheries and fisheries. Biodiesel.

From January 1 of this year, British producers have been able to apply for an investigation into the need for new trade remedies. All applications can be made through the Trade Remedies Service, the TRA online case management platform. TRA is the world’s first organization to provide end-to-end digital services for trade relief cases.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Remedies Authority Oliver Griffiths said:

The start of TRA today is an important moment for UK trade policy. TRA will be dedicated to defending the UK’s economic interests from unfair international trade practices and to provide governments with independent, data-driven recommendations.

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena said:

The UK’s new independent trade relief system will help protect critical UK industries such as steel makers and ceramic producers from harmful global trade practices.

TRA will create an equitable competitive arena for UK companies to compete with foreign producers, protecting them from unfair trading practices and unexpected spikes in income.

The UK’s trade relief system is designed based on four principles: proportionality, transparency, fairness and efficiency.

Oliver Griffiths joined TRID as CEO nominee in January 2021. With the creation of TRA, he joined Chairman Simon Walker, three non-executive directors and two executive directors, co-formed the TRA Board of Directors. Non-executive directors Adam Marshall, John Hughes, and Patricia Gallan provide a wealth of experience in a variety of fields and have been appointed under the Governance Code on Public Appointments. The two members of the board are Clare Brodie and Steve ODonoghue.

Note to editors:

As a result of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, a trade zone empire was established. It provides an independent body for fair investigation of allegations of unfair import practices in accordance with the regulations of the World Trade Organization. Previously, the UK was a member of the EU and was protected by the European Commission’s Trade Relief Investigation Agency. You can learn about TRA’s active investigation here and learn about the TRA case process online here. Patricia Gallan QPM is a qualified lawyer, criminal and hostage negotiator. She retired in 2018 as Deputy Chief of Crime and Operations for the Metropolitan Police Department. Patricia is the Director of Charity Red Thread and Chair of the Governor of East London Early Childhood and Junior School. She is also a non-executive director of Her Majesty’s Imports and Customs Division. John Hughes is an expert on non-technical risks and external issues. Strategic problem solving, providing independent advice to management and developing international teams. After a long career at BP, he is currently a non-executive director and expert advisor to companies responsible for non-technical risk mitigation and strategic and governance management internationally. Adam Marshall has served as Secretary General of the British Chamber of Commerce since March 2016. Previously, he served as the executive director of the organization’s policy and external affairs (2009-2016). Prior to joining BCC, Adam helped establish the Cities Center, established commercial links between universities and industry, and worked in local political and broadcast media. Adam completed the post of BCC Director on March 31, 2021. Clare Brodie is an attorney with more than 20 years of experience in regulatory and international law, working on antitrust and EU legal issues at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton in Brussels, USA. She joined the UK’s Competition Commission, participated in mergers and market research, then moved to central government and worked in several departments, including the Cabinet and (formerly) Energy and Climate Change departments. Clare joined TRID in 2018 as legal advisor. Steve ODonoghue is Director of Corporate Services. He previously served as Director of Finance and HR at Audit Wales, a public spending monitoring agency, where he helped formulate a new governance plan under the Public Audit (Wales) Act of 2013. Prior to that, Steve was the Director of Resources for the Council of Wales. He led finance, HR and governance teams and previously spent 15 years with local government agencies in Wales.

