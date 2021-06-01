Canada is in no rush to reopen the US border





Canadians want more people vaccinated before they reopen the border with the United States (photo by Dave Chan)

Canadians will not reopen the border with the United States until they are ready, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa yesterday. We are on the right track, but we will make our decisions based on the interests of Canadians and not on what other countries want.

The 5,525-mile border between the United States and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The closure has been extended month by month and the current restrictions expire in three weeks on June 21.

Over the past two weeks, Trudeau has insisted that border restrictions must remain in place until at least 75% of Canadians have at least their first injection. Currently, 51% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the government’s Immunization Dashboard.

That’s on par with the United States, where 50% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Brown School of Public Health’s Immunization Tracker.

We all want to reopen, we all want to start traveling again to see friends, take vacations, go on trips, Trudeau said. But we don’t want to have to close, tighten again because there’s another wave.

Just over three-quarters of Canadians (76%) believe that proof of vaccination should be required to travel to the United States, according to a recent poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute. This finding reflects an Ipsos poll last month, in which nearly eight in 10 Canadians (78%) agreed that all travelers entering Canada should be required to have a vaccination passport.

Trudeau and Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu have previously said the government will offer some form of vaccine certification to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel abroad.

Canadians need to be able to get the right type of certification for international travel because as we know Canadians will want to travel internationally and they will want to make sure they have the right credentials to do so from vaccination perspective, said Hajdu. in an interview with CBC Radio. Work with our international partners to ensure that no matter where the world goes, Canadians will have documents in the correct format.

Trudeau told a press conference that vaccination certifications were part of international travel before Covid-19 and were naturally to be expected when it comes to this pandemic and the coronavirus.

Hajdu said Canada will likely adapt the free ArriveCAN app, which launched in April 2020 to help travelers comply with border measures. Air travelers arriving in Canada must submit their information electronically through ArriveCAN before boarding their flight. This includes travel and contact information, a quarantine plan, and the Covid-19 symptom self-assessment. Travelers should be prepared to present their ArriveCAN receipt when entering Canada.

Throughout the pandemic, the Biden administration has resisted the idea of ​​a vaccine passport to the United States. But last Friday, Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States was considering developing a vaccine check for international travel.

