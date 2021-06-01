Accelerates plans to bring vulnerable Afghan interpreters to the UK





After deciding to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Prime Minister agreed to accelerate the application by the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior and MHCLG through policy quickly. ARAP was first introduced to help vulnerable Afghans who risk their lives in support of British troops migrate to England and begin a new life.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I owe my gratitude to the interpreters and other local staff who risked their lives while working with British troops in Afghanistan.

We have always made it clear that no one should put their lives at risk because we supported the British government to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

As we withdraw our troops, it is right to accelerate the relocation of those at risk of retaliation.

The Secretary of the Interior and I will do everything to ensure that we are aware of their services and provide them safely. That’s the right thing to do.

The ARAP scheme came into force on April 1, 2021 and provides for the relocation of current and former local staff in Afghanistan, including interpreters and immediate family members.

This new plan acknowledges and reflects that the situation in Afghanistan has changed and that there is a potential risk to local employees who have been working for the UK government for the past 20 years.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said:

We are proud that the UK is delivering on its promises to Afghan interpreters and other local staff who have been tirelessly working with our troops.

It is our moral duty to recognize the dangers they face in the fight against terror and to reward their efforts. I am pleased to fully meet this by giving them and their families the opportunity for us to build a new life in this country.

A new threat plan, managed by a team of experts based in Kabul, has been set up to manage ARAP and support local staff at risk in partnership with the UK.

The Afghan relocation and support policy began on April 1, 2021, and will accelerate the pace of relocation along with military withdrawal, including making more resources available to accelerate the plan.

Under the new policy, current or previously locally employed employees who are assessed as having a serious threat to life may be prioritized for relocation to the UK regardless of employment status, rank or role or length of service.

MOD will work with various government partners, including home offices and MHCLG, to successfully relocate those who meet the qualification requirements and to help them integrate and build new lives in the UK.

By accelerating ARAP for employees still in Afghanistan, the government is fulfilling its moral obligation to ensure their continued safety.

The government has already supported the relocation of more than 1,360 former Afghan employees and their families, helping them create new lives in the UK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos