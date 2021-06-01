Muriel Leung, author of ‘Imagine Us, The Swarm’: NPR





In the context of the diaspora, the body is a vessel that knows how to adapt. And what is he wearing? Pain, love and resistance. All of this continues.

Chinese-American poet Muriel Leung explores this generational heritage in a new book of poetic essays titled Imagine Us, The Swarm.

For Leung, the swarm could mean the bees in a beehive, the American working class, or the collective Asian-American diaspora. On the first page, Leung writes about studying bees and “Thinking about what it means to be both [a colony] and [alone]“Throughout the book, she attempts to make sense of her individual self not only against her family history, but also against the Asian American community as a whole.

In the book’s first poem, “This is to Live Many Lives,” Leung begins by examining the myth of the model minority, “… which is this idea that if you work hard enough you can be as successful as the white middle-class citizens in this. country, ”she said.

Poet Muriel Leung Courtesy of Muriel Leung .

. Courtesy of Muriel Leung

But, she says, America’s long history of racial discrimination often makes that success impossible. “Unfortunately, when my father died of cancer, something which I think was exacerbated by this devotion to this failing ideology, I learned early on that it was not a healthy idea.”

So, in his book, Leung considers what it would mean to work against this myth and find another way forward for Asian American identity, one that does not rely on an attempt at assimilation, but rather. on integration into the broader liberation struggle in this area. country.

“In this current political climate, [that means] acknowledging that there is a lot of movement going on historically and currently with black liberation, “she said.” Or think about what’s going on in the world and try to figure out how … our lives can be interconnected with those around us who have experienced marginalization in some way. “

Here is an excerpt from “It’s to live several lives”:

At a time when the country is experiencing an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, Leung also wanted to examine how xenophobia is often linked to the racialization of the disease. “This idea of ​​public health sanctions as a way to navigate a broader, usually white, public fear of the other,” she said.

In the poem “Tell’s Plural Circuits”, she refers to the anti-Asian sentiment resuscitated by former President Donald Trump, calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus”. Here is an excerpt from a footnote in this poem:

An article in The Economist titled “Chinese Sneezes” which speculates on the growing dominance of Chinese financial markets over the United States, as published alongside the popular image of a person from East Asia and the United States. ‘a surgical mask. The image of protection against contagion, which dates back to the 2002 SARS epidemic, persists as an ever-present reminder of how disease and people can be locked into the same imaginary configuration as if disease were and was a people.

Leung’s understanding of the relationship between the disease and the other is also linked to the cancer that ultimately claimed his father’s life. She writes of her death: “Never have I seen a body work so hard to stand still.”

Perhaps the years and years of diaspora movement finally lend themselves to loss. Leung points this out in the same way she points out the pain of work and the American work ethic. Where does this never-ending movement to learn for yourself come from?

This is the Imagine Us question, The Swarm arises. And as much as the book struggles with intergenerational and collective trauma, Leung wants to remind us that his lessons come from a place of strength: “Part of the repair is that we reach out to our past but also listen to those who show us the way. “, she says.

This is what brings us back to the swarm.

“To think of things like resistance or collective liberation, I think it forces us to think in terms of swarms,” she says. “So what can we do better together than when we are apart?”

This story was edited for radio by Reena Advani and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos