Space Fuel Competition UK Home Prices Soar 10.9% | House price





Last month, average home prices rose at the fastest rate in seven years to 10.9%, while the UK average home price rose nearly $24,000 over the past 12 months to an all-time high of 242,832.

According to figures from Nationwide, home prices rose 2.3% in April, followed by an average of 1.8% in May. The annual growth rate rose from 7.1% the previous month.

Mortgage lenders’ research shows that as buyers search for larger homes and gardens, rising prices are driven by competition in space. Nearly one-third (30%) of buyers are planning to move to make their gardens or outdoor spaces more accessible, while a similar figure wanted to buy a larger property.

More than 20% of buyers who have moved or want to move said they want to get out of the hustle and bustle of city life. Even many young buyers see the charm of the countryside. A quarter of 18-24 years old were still looking for homes in big cities and villages, but the same percentage was keen to head to rural areas.

Record low interest rates and stamp duty holidays (falling from 500,000 to 250,000 at the end of June and ending three months later) are all boosting the market and making it harder for first-time buyers to climb the housing ladder. .

Some home purchases are underway due to temporary stamp duty holidays, which are extended by three months from the March budget to the end of June, according to Nation Wide, but they are not the main driver of the deal.

Nation Wide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said the surge in March deals was driven by the original end date of the stamp duty holiday, but a lot of momentum remains.

Our research shows that, although the extension of stamp duty holidays clearly affects the timing of trading, it is not a key factor.

The booming housing market represents a complete turnaround since property viewing resumed after the first nationwide closure in May.

The number of housing transactions reached an all-time low of 42,000 in April 2020, but surged and reached an all-time high of 183,000 in March 2021.

Nationwide expected the housing market to remain booming over the next six months, but warned that the long-term outlook is more uncertain.

If the unemployment rate rises sharply by the end of the year, as most analysts would expect, if the current trend holds, it could potentially be offset by constant changes in housing preferences, Gardner said, but activity probably has room to slow sharply.

The Bank of England is closely monitoring the rise in housing prices, monitoring whether the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic could lead to continued inflation.

In an interview with Guardian, deputy bank governor Sir Dave Ramsden said the central bank expected price pressures to be temporary, but he and his colleagues at the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee were aware of the risk of inflation.

