Moderna seeks full approval of COVID-19 vaccine in US





A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York, New York, United States, on the 29th January 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Tuesday filed for full US approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only cleared for emergency use in the country, becoming the second-largest manufacturer of drugs to seek broader regulatory approval.

The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE requested full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Read more

Full approval of vaccines, which are at the forefront of global immunization efforts, could be an important step in allaying vaccine hesitancy, a growing concern in the United States and others. rich countries.

It would also allow vaccine manufacturers to market their vaccines directly, as well as help businesses and government agencies research vaccines for their employees.

Moderna said it will continue to submit data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on an ongoing basis over the next several weeks with a request for priority review.

At the end of the submission, the FDA will notify the company when it is officially accepted for review, she added.

Moderna has reached an agreement with the US government to deliver 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 151 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been distributed in the United States, with approximately 124.5 million vaccines administered as of Monday, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of an emergency use authorization, the FDA makes a product available to the public during an emergency based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence needed for full approval or authorization.

Moderna said in April that its vaccine showed strong protection against the coronavirus six months after people received their second injection, with more than 90% effectiveness against all cases of COVID-19 and more than 95% against severe COVID-19.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

