UK’Should not lose jewelry from other industries’ – Daily Business





The massive Hutton tension leg platform in the North Sea is towed and recycled to Invergordon’s Queens Dock for five miles across Cromarty Firth.

According to Deirdre Michie, chief executive of industry group OGUK, the UK should not lose another’crown jewel’ of the industry as the oil and gas sector transitions to clean energy.

Michie said at the annual meeting that with adequate support, the UK could become the “Silicon Valley of Energy” as a global leader in important areas of the future such as emission reduction and low-carbon technologies.

But she also appealed to the government not to follow the patterns of the shipbuilding, textile, steel and mining industries that were lost while demand continued.

Insisting on continued support, she said that the first North Sea transition deal by the G7 nations “will trigger an acceleration of low-carbon activities and will be delivered right here in the UK.

Ms Michie said: This meeting came to a historic moment in our industry just two months after we signed a groundbreaking North Sea Transition Agreement with the British government.

It’s an ambitious deal that will leverage our sector’s 50 years of energy expertise and accelerate the bold path to helping generate clean energy for millions of people in the UK.

And with the right support, the UK can become the Silicon Valley of Energy, leading to emission reduction, clean energy and low carbon technologies.”

But she added. Our division is still Britain’s crown and an industrial success story. There were many jewels from shipbuilding, textiles, steel, mining, etc.

What all of this has in common is that it all was lost while the demand for the product continued. Don’t sugar the people, jobs, communities and businesses left behind by terrible consequences, and lost opportunities for change. “

She said it is important to choose the right path so that the transition from oil and gas to clean energy can be handled better than other industries have experienced.

It’s important to understand why you’ve made this happen because you don’t have to repeat history. But we have to make a conscious choice.

We are responsible, reducing industry emissions and investing in the energy of the future at a globally leading pace.

So I go on to ask politicians from all parties to consider their conscious choices. While the UK continues to use oil and gas, we have a lot to meet from UK companies.

Take responsibility for our emissions, support jobs, and power the energy community at the cutting edge of change.

In addition to your investment, you leverage the engineering expertise you need to get there faster.

It hones your skills in the oil and gas sector and supports hundreds of companies across the supply chain that are currently working across the energy industry.

It’s a choice that means we’ll achieve our climate goals in a fair way and no one will be left behind.

