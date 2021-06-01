U.S. cities hire specialists to tackle climate change as impacts worsen





Tucson hired a forester. Miami has appointed a heat officer. And Los Angeles has appointed a director of climate emergency mobilization.

Cities across the United States have launched new programs focused on managing extreme weather conditions, reflecting the growing impacts of climate change on local communities, experts say.

Since 2019, at least 30 U.S. cities have taken new steps such as hiring specialists to tackle the impact of extreme weather conditions, including Phoenix, Houston, Louisville, Nashville and Oakland, according to the Foundation’s Resilience Center. Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller, based in Washington DC. Atlantic Council Think Tank.

Many of these cities have created positions and initiatives to deal with worsening heat waves, seasonal forest fires or the effects of flooding, often with a focus on poor and minority communities, the Minister said. group.

“Local authorities need to respond,” said Kathy Baughman McLeod, head of the Resilience Center, which promotes solutions to climate impacts, in part by partnering with governments and providing public and private funding for projects.

New EPA data released in May, after years of delays under the Trump administration, showed that heatwaves across the country occur more frequently, last longer, and are often hotter, than fires. more land is burning down and the eastern and gulf coasts are flooding more. often.

Often, poor and minority communities pay the price, said Alice Hill, an energy and climate policy expert at the independent New York-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations. “It is increasingly recognized that because they are at greater risk of being damaged, more needs to be done to protect them,” she said.

Some of those cities, including Los Angeles, have said they hope their efforts will receive financial support under the administration of President Joe Biden, who in January ordered that 40% of the benefits of the federal investment in clean energies are attributed to historically neglected neighborhoods.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, downplayed climate risks and pulled the United States out of an international pact to slow global warming.

The Biden administration has joined the deal, introduced a series of new policies to tackle climate change, and is currently building a database to help it identify areas of the country that need federal assistance most to face the impacts of global warming and industrial pollution.

HEAT MANAGER

Miami Dade County created a new position for a heat manager earlier this year, as it prepares for the increasingly hot days to come.

The officer will focus on strategies for enabling the Miami area to adapt to its increasingly warmer climate, with particular attention to “communities of color and low-income residents, who have fewer resources to overcome these challenges, ”Mayor Levine Cava said at the end of April. at a press conference announcing the program.

Last year Miami went through 41 days with temperatures above 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) and that figure is expected to climb to 88 days by 2050, Cava said.

Already, the new interim heat manager, Jane Gilbert, is getting to work with a program that includes creating more shaded bus stops and helping existing plans to plant more trees in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“Heat is the # 1 killer of all climate change impacts,” Gilbert said.

Those particularly at risk are children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions and those without access to air conditioning, she said.

His office will also look at outdoor work standards and create permanent, year-round, air-conditioned community hubs that can serve as meeting places in times of emergency, including storms and heat waves.

“ IMPACT OF ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE ”

In February, Los Angeles launched a Climate Emergency Mobilization Office to coordinate the city’s policies on climate change in its dozens of neighborhoods and districts.

Among its objectives is to advise on “initiatives aimed at environmental justice and equity” such as ensuring that all neighborhoods have trees planted to promote cooling, that bus stops are shaded and that properties polluted. be redeveloped, according to the Department of Public Works.

The new office has a budget of $ 1.1 million for the next fiscal year which begins in August.

Marta Segura, the director of the office, told Reuters her first steps would include consulting a newly formed commission, made up of representatives from the city’s seven most polluted neighborhoods, for recommendations on developing a ” equitable climate action plan “.

Segura also wants to collect data showing the city’s progress. “We really need to push for measures that measure the impact of environmental justice,” Segura said.

The city also has ambitious goals to tackle climate change, including increasing the percentage of zero-emission vehicles in the city to 100% by 2050 and ensuring that the city’s electric utilities are powered. 100% by renewable energies by 2035.

Los Angeles Public Works Council chairman Greg Good told Reuters that although the state has provided resources, the city has “scratched and scratched” funds to pursue its climate goals.

But he said he hoped Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which includes pledges of climate finance and environmental justice, will ultimately direct more federal money to his city and others for them. can “go to another level”.

A MILLION TREES

Tucson, one of the hottest cities in the country, has hired a climate change advisor and city forestry advisor to oversee the planting of a million trees around the Arizona desert city of ‘by 2030.

City officials say the trees will help absorb carbon and provide cooling, especially in its poorer neighborhoods which have less shade.

So far, the planting initiative relies on philanthropic donations and city funding.

“Climate change is a public health problem, a danger to public health, and the frontline communities that are most affected by climate change are the low-income communities,” Mayor Regina Romero told Reuters.

Romero aims for Tucson to be carbon neutral by 2030 and says the Biden administration’s spending plan will help him achieve that goal “because it includes funding a lot of what local governments must do to create this green infrastructure ”.

