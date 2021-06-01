



British swimmers looking to enjoy clean and healthy certified water this summer have been disappointed again. Only 110 coastal and inland areas are judged to be excellent in the latest bath water quality data provided by European environmental watchers.

However, most UK bathing locations were not classified in 2020 as sampling was banned due to Covid-19 restrictions. This means that out of 640 sites, 457 did not receive a verdict in the rankings compiled annually by the European Environment Agency and published on Tuesday.

12 sites that could pass the verdict turned out to be bad, 29 were of sufficient quality, and 32 were good.

Due to the lack of data, the UK is at the bottom of the European League table. This means that only 22% of the sites in the ranking of 31 countries in EU member states and Albania and Switzerland can compete with Poland, which has an excellent rating. The remaining 29 countries all have more than 50% of the monitored bathing grounds classified as good quality, and in most 24 countries this figure was more than 70%.

Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Croatia and Austria ranked #1 with more than 95% of their sites selected as excellent sites. All Cypriot sites have the highest score.

Data for 2020 will be the last data to include the UK. The EEA includes EU member states and non-members such as Turkey, Iceland and Switzerland, but the UK has decided to withdraw from its membership in the EEA after Brexit. This means that in the future no such comparison will be possible.

The UK has performed poorly in bath water quality over the years, while other countries, including Eastern European countries, have noticeably improved, while they appear regularly near the bottom of the table.

According to last year’s Guardian survey, water companies poured sewage into the river more than 20,000 times in 2019 and dumped thousands of tons of sewage on the beach.

A government spokesman said: The quality of bathing in the UK has improved significantly over the past 20 years. According to the latest data for 2019, 72% achieved the highest level of excellence and 98.3% passed the minimum standards.

Visitors to coastal and inland swimming locations have over 400 seawater to choose from, and more information can be found on the Environmental Agency’s Swimfo website.

Overall, the EEA states that 83% of coastal and inland areas across Europe have been shown to be excellent in 2020, which is largely consistent with recent years. Only 1.3% of the sites tested (296 across the continent) were rated low quality at around 2% in 2013. Coastal sites performed better than inland sites, with 85% and 78% classified as excellent, respectively.

Around 6% of commonly monitored sites across Europe were unreachable due to Covid-19 restrictions. Countries also tend to exclude many bathing places that are actually used, so the actual picture may be different, especially for inland sites, and not monitoring the bathing places you use can put people at risk.

Lidija Globevnik, leader of the bath water project at the European Topic Center and author of the report, said: There are many places that have not been identified as bath water, but people still swim there. The authorities need to pay more attention to observe these sites and take action if there are any problems.

She said the climate crisis is affecting bath waters and especially in the interior. Because dry iron can reduce the amount of water in rivers and lakes, concentrating pollutants from agricultural runoff and other sources.

There is not enough water in some areas, she said, increasing the risk of bacteria growing in domestic water. This can be better managed through agriculture, hydrology, and water extraction. All of these must be carefully managed.

The European Commission has recently launched a review of the Bath Water Directive as part of its Zero Pollution Action Plan. Current rules may be updated, and online public consultations are planned for suggestions on necessary improvements.

Virginijus Sinkeviius, European Commissioner for Environment, Fisheries and Oceans, said: Bath water quality in Europe is still high and good news for Europeans heading to beaches and bathing spots this summer. This is the result of over 40 years of bathing guidelines, the hard work and cooperation of dedicated professionals. The Zero Pollution Action Plan adopted in May will help keep waters healthy and safe, and keep seas and rivers clean.

The Covid-19 epidemic did not affect water quality, although many people flocked to wild swimming, but social distancing restrictions resulted in many bathing places being closed or restricted access.

EEA Managing Director Hans Bruyninckx said: Bath water quality in Europe remains high after 40 years of efforts aimed at preventing and reducing pollution. EU legislation has not only helped to improve the overall quality, but it has also helped identify areas that need specific action.

