Biden Corporate Tax Plan Could Earn Billions of Dollars in the EU and the UK, Study Results | Biden management





U.S. President Joe Biden’s submission of a proposal for a 15% global corporate tax rate at an upcoming G7 meeting could lead to an annual EU 50 billion (43 billion) and an additional $200 million in the UK from multinational BPs in the UK. , According to the survey.

Setting the tax rate high at 25%, the lowest current tax rate among the world’s seven largest economies, would allow the EU to earn an additional 170 billion annually, with 50% of current corporate tax revenues and more than 12% of total healthcare expenditures in the block. .

Q & A How does the global minimum corporate tax work and why is it necessary?

Multinational corporations take advantage of the gaps and inconsistencies in the international tax system through a technique called profit transfer. This includes artificially allocating revenue from one country to countries with lower taxes. One of the ways to achieve this is for companies to establish subsidiaries in tax havens and register intellectual property. The entity then charges a large royalty fee to its subsidiaries in other jurisdictions where the taxes are higher. Profits can be reduced or eliminated by charging those costs to the markets where most of the profits are generated. In other words, no taxes are paid. Royalty fees extracted in this way are booked as revenue in low-tax areas. Profits are often transferred to countries such as the British Virgin Islands or Bermuda, which do not impose corporate taxes.

A study by the Tax Justice Network campaign group found that tax abuse by multinational corporations and the avoidance of wealthy individuals resulted in lost revenues of $427 billion per year in countries around the world. It is estimated that the UK will lose 25 billion tax revenues due to profit shifts.

Proposing a minimum global tax rate and allocating tax rights based on where businesses make money, rather than the low-tax zones that companies choose to reserve revenue, helps a country end the competition to cut taxes to attract business. Becomes. It surpasses other countries. Such a plan will give the government greater confidence in increasing revenues.

There are two key elements to the Minimum Global Corporate Tax Plan, which largely follows the work of the OECD’s Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 Blueprint for Global Tax Reform, published in October.

According to Pillar 1, taxation rights are granted on a portion of the interests of multinational corporations based on where the customer resides, regardless of whether the company actually exists at that location. This may include thresholds that capture the world’s top 100 multinationals, but not small businesses.

Under the second pillar, the government can set the desired local corporate tax rate. However, as part of the global minimum rule, if a company pays a lower tax rate in a particular country, it could eliminate the advantage of moving profits to tax havens by claiming a provision for their own government to pay an agreed lower tax limit.

Richard Partington

Among multinationals based in the UK, BP’s corporate tax will increase at this rate by 484.9m, Barclays 911m per year, and HSBC 4.2 billion.

This estimate will be released on Tuesday by a new independent research organization, the EU Tax Observatory. Modeled on the tax deficit of a multinational corporation, it is defined as the difference between the current tax payment and the amount owed if the global profit applies the same percentage anywhere. successfully booked.

By following Bidens’ proposal, multinationals can prevent moving profits across borders to take advantage of the most attractive low-tax locations. Because their profits are taxed at the minimum global corporate tax rate where they are booked or where their headquarters are located.

The Biden administration initially suggested a rate of 21%, but last week the White House considered it a bottom and lowered its target to let the debate continue to increase that rate, but at least 15%.

British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak is understood to be skeptical of the high level of requiring a minimum corporate tax rate while expressing support for the principle. The Treasury Department said there were concerns that the policy could lead to economic activity in the UK. The UK has the lowest corporate tax rate at 19% in the G7, but it will increase to 25% by April 2023.

Gabriel Zukman, director of the EU Tax Observatory, said resistance from others, such as the UK and Ireland, which has a 12.5% ​​corporate tax rate, should not interfere with others.

He said: The argument people use is oh, but Ireland doesn’t want more than 15% and Britain doesn’t want more than 15%.

But even though it levies a tax on their interests in Ireland by imposing a minimum tax of 25% on their country for their own multinational corporations, we reach 25% by collecting the missing 15% from Germany, USA and France. Will do. I know what Ireland can absolutely do. They will keep the law right. But that’s offset by higher taxes in the home country.

The analysis of the EU tax observatory of the tax deficit of multinational corporations is limited to those posting country-specific interests, a policy that the largest tax association pizzas are likely to have rejected.

However, setting the minimum corporate tax rate to 25% would have led the EU government to generate 12 billion more revenues in 2019 only from banks based in 27 countries. This means that European banks have to pay almost 45% more tax. .

The study also suggests that even if the EU enforces a minimum rate of tax on the interests of non-EU multinational corporations, the EU will benefit, an additional 30 billion won by collecting globally paid taxes and some of the globally paid taxes. It is expected to earn. 25% rate.

Zucman said: Even if there is a global consensus on taxation, nothing can stop the EU unilaterally from one EU country or group of EU member states. 25% rate.

And if you do, not only did you do so, but if you have collected some of the tax deficits of foreign nationals, the race to the top will begin.

With a minimum tax of 25%, it is no exception for the EU, and additional income will generate 1.2% of GDP. So I’m not saying it will be enough to pay for everything with Covid, but it could be a big part of a public finance plan after the crisis.

