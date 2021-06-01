The US manufacturing sector resumes in May; Backlogs on the rise – ISM





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity in the United States picked up in May as pent-up demand amid an economic reopening boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and workforce.

FILE PHOTO: Autonomous robots assemble a Model X SUV at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, USA November 4, 2019. REUTERS / Charles Mostoller / File Photo

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its index of domestic factory activity rose to 61.2 last month, from 60.7 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to hit 60.9 in May.

A shift in demand towards goods from services as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Americans at home, strained supply chains, with the virus also disrupting the work of manufacturers and their suppliers, causing shortages of raw materials in industries.

More than half of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing authorities to lift pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. This stimulates demand across the economy, as does a massive fiscal stimulus. There is no evidence that supply bottlenecks are easing, even as demand returns to services.

The new orders survey sub-index jumped to 67.0 from 64.3 in April. Inventories in factories are barely increasing and commercial warehouses are almost empty.

But production is limited by labor shortages. A measure of factory employment fell to a six-month low in May. The workforce is scarce despite the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are officially unemployed.

Generous government-funded unemployment benefits, childcare issues and fears of contracting the virus, even with widely available vaccines, as well as pandemic-related pensions have been accused of keeping workers at home .

The lack of manpower and the shortage of raw materials such as semiconductors used in the production of motor vehicles and electronics have led to a further increase in the backlog of unfinished work.

Shortages also keep input prices high. ISM surveys measure the prices paid by manufacturers have approached levels last seen in July 2008, when the economy was in the grip of the Great Recession.

Higher prices are fueling inflationary pressures. The government reported on Friday that a measure of core inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve for its 2% target accelerated 3.1% on an annual basis in April, the largest increase since July 1992.

Most economists and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell argue that higher inflation will be transient.

The slowdown in hiring at factories last month could dampen expectations of an acceleration in employment growth in May after the non-farm workforce rose by just 266,000 in April.

According to an initial Reuters survey of economists, the payroll probably increased by 700,000 jobs in May. The government is due to release the Mays employment report on Friday.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

