Amigo faces bankruptcy after British court denied compensation limit | Financial sector





Subprime lender Amigo is facing a potential collapse after confirming that it will not appeal a higher court ruling that blocked plans to limit customer compensation limits.

Amigo, which charges 49.9% interest and requires borrowers to act as guarantors to friends and family, said it will consider all options and is looking for alternatives to manage the cost of a surge in customer compensation claims.

However, creating a new plan is expensive, can take months to complete, and requires creditor and court approval.

The lender also needs the support of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator that has criticized the first plan for being unfair for some of the UK’s poorest borrowers.

Popular with the fall of Soup Prime rival Wonga in 2018, Amigo received an unfair loan for misleading sales claims from customers who criticized the business. However, Amigo said it couldn’t afford the rising billing costs, and said there was a risk of failure if the compensation payout was not capped with a plan that covers nearly a million current and former customers.

However, last week the High Court did not approve the Amigos scheme, which may have seen successful complaints account for only 5-10% of successful claims, limiting the compensation pool to up to 35 million and 15% revenue over the next four periods. I did. age.

Management has warned that Amigo is likely to collapse apart from a new proposal. Without a plan, Amigo faces bankruptcy not only because it cannot satisfy customer claims, but also because it cannot meet the legally binding financing obligations owed to its mortgage creditors, Amigos chief executive Gary Jennison said.

The board is committed to finding the best solution for Amigos customers and other stakeholders, adding that it will work with stakeholders, including FCA, to achieve that solution as soon as possible.

As the company’s threat of bankruptcy loomed, it fell 11% on Tuesday morning to 7.3p. Stock prices plunged 75% over the past month due to anxiety about the company’s future. Amigo stock has lost 97% of its value since its peak in December 2018.

John Cronin, financial analyst at securities broker Goodbody, expects Amigo to come up with a new offer to increase its share of future earnings. Given that this is the board’s option, he said it’s difficult to see why Amigo chose the bankruptcy route instead.

However, how far Amigo will need to go to secure court and creditor approval for the second plan is an open question and will inform the decision on this through dialogue with regulators in the coming weeks, Cronin added.

Amigo froze customer payouts while considering options. Debt activists have warned that they will put more pressure on vulnerable lenders who are expected to continue repaying their loans despite complaining that their loans could eventually be liquidated.

Sara Williams, author of Debt Camel, a blog that advises people on money matters, explained that delaying a few more months would be very painful for Amigo customers who are currently getting cheaper loans.

FCA has agreed that Amigo will stop refunds. However, this moratorium must be done in both directions. If a customer is currently in Limbo and has a complaint that Amigo ignores and cannot send to the ombudsman, it should be possible to stop reimbursement.

