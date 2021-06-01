Manufacturing in the United States resumes in May; raw material, labor shortages abound





Autonomous robots assemble a Model X SUV at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina, United States, November 4, 2019. REUTERS / Charles Mostoller / File Photo

Manufacturing activity in the United States resumed in May as pent-up demand amid an economic reopening boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday found that companies and their suppliers “continue to struggle to meet increasing levels of demand,” noting that “record times, large-scale shortages of critical raw materials, rising product transportation difficulties continue to affect all segments “of manufacturing.

According to the ISM, worker absenteeism and short-term shutdowns due to parts and labor shortages continued to limit the growth potential of the manufacturing sector.

“High demand is a good problem, but this demand is increasingly straining the ability of manufacturers to keep pace,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The ISM index of national factories’ activity rose to 61.2 last month, from 60.7 in April. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to hit 60.9 in May.

A shift in demand towards goods from services as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Americans at home, supply chains strained, with the virus also disrupting the work of manufacturers and their suppliers, leading to shortages of raw materials in all sectors.

More than half of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing authorities to lift pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. This stimulates demand across the economy, as does a massive fiscal stimulus. There is no evidence that supply bottlenecks are easing, even as demand returns to services.

Sixteen manufacturing industries, including furniture, machinery, transportation equipment, computer and electronic products, as well as electrical equipment, appliances and components, recorded growth last month. Only printing and related support activities reported a contraction.

In the computer and electronics industry, manufacturers have complained about poor supplier performance, adding that “demand is high and we are struggling to find employees to help us keep pace.” Similar complaints have been echoed in other industries. Food, beverage and tobacco manufacturers said “port delays continue to weigh on inventory levels.”

Fabricators of metal products said they did not expect supply chain constraints to improve “until the fourth quarter of 2021 or beyond.”

US stocks were trading higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

LABOR SHORTAGES

The survey’s forward-looking new orders sub-index jumped to 67.0 from 64.3 in April. Inventories in factories are barely increasing and commercial warehouses are almost empty.

A measure of factory employment fell to a six-month low in May. According to the ISM, “an overwhelming majority” of companies hire or attempt to hire, “with more than 50% of them expressing difficulty in doing so.”

The workforce is scarce despite the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are officially unemployed. Generous government-funded unemployment benefits, childcare issues and fears of contracting the virus, even with widely available vaccines, as well as pandemic-related pensions have been accused of keeping workers at home .

The lack of manpower and the shortage of raw materials such as semiconductors used in the production of motor vehicles and electronics have led to a further increase in the backlog of unfinished work.

Suppliers took significantly longer to ship to manufacturers last month, with the Supplier Shipment Index climbing to 78.8. It was the highest reading since April 1974 and followed by 75 in April.

Shortages also keep input prices high. The ISM survey’s measure of prices paid by manufacturers hovered near levels last seen in July 2008, when the economy was in the throes of the Great Recession.

Higher prices are fueling inflationary pressures. The government reported on Friday that a measure of core inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve for its 2% target accelerated 3.1% on an annual basis in April, the largest increase since July 1992.

Most economists and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell argue that higher inflation will be transient. Read more

The slowdown in hiring at factories last month could dampen expectations of an acceleration in employment growth in May after the non-farm workforce rose by just 266,000 in April.

According to an initial Reuters survey of economists, the payroll probably increased by 664,000 jobs in May. The government is due to release the May jobs report on Friday.

“We doubt that these labor supply constraints will ease significantly before September and could further dampen wage bill growth on Friday,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. York.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos