Israel Loses Battle for American Perception as Palestinian Sympathy Grows | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Last month, as Israel carried out an 11-day bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip and Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the strip, fired rockets, something important shifted to the next. end of the world.

For the first time in a long time, Israel appeared to be losing ground in the battle of perception in the United States as lawmakers questioned their government’s pro-Israel policies.

It’s not about the two sides, US MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a speech, it’s about an imbalance of power, which tilts in Israel’s favor largely because of military support and American diplomatic.

The president said Israel has the right to defend itself. But do the Palestinians have the right to survive?

Her colleague, Rashida Tlaib, made an emotional appeal in her speech to the US Congress as she told the story of a helpless Palestinian mother.

She said tonight that I put the children to sleep in our room so when we die we will die together. And no one would live to mourn the loss of others, Tlaib said in tears. This statement broke me a little more because the policies and funding of my country would deny this mother the right to see her children live, her own children live, without fear.

Of the approximately 250 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes, 66 were children. The New York Times printed their faces on the front page, and various American publications and news networks made more room for young Palestinians during the clashes.

Black Lives Matter and Net Sympathy

The shift in American perception may have been made radical by the antagonism of the Trump administration’s policies to Palestinian demands.

A recent poll found that while the impression of Israel is still positive in the United States, sympathy for Palestinians has grown over the past two years, once Americans have fought against racial discrimination in the United States. their own country.

The annual Gallups update on Americans’ views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on polls taken before the recent violence erupted, showed that young adults and liberal Democrats were increasingly leaning towards the Palestinians in the intractable conflict.

Even Republicans’ outlook on the PA has improved this year, the survey added.

While 33% of Liberal Democrats sympathized more with Israelis, 48% sympathized more with Palestinians, giving a net sympathy score of -15 for Israel, according to the Gallup poll.

Prior to the emergence of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement for racial justice two years ago, Liberal Democrats also sympathized with Israelis and Palestinians.

The views of moderate and conservative Democrats are almost a mirror image of liberal Democrats: 48% sympathize more with Israelis and 32% with Palestinians in 2021, resulting in a net sympathy of +16 for Israel, the survey added.

Long-term net sympathy for Israel has waned among both groups of Democrats, the report concludes.

He said: Democrats’ views are now at a tipping point, with their sympathy for the Palestinians roughly matching their sympathy for Israel, while the liberal Democrats have fully crossed the threshold and now sympathize more with the Palestinians.

Eroded support for Israel

Dana al-Kurd, author of Polarized and Demobilized: Legacies of Authoritarianism in Palestine and assistant professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said the shift in perception was more due to the consistent and effective digital activism of Palestinians than in American newsrooms.

She added greater inclusiveness in the Democratic Party under Joe Biden as US president certainly played a role.

Getting more people of color into Congress and institutions of power makes a difference, al-Kurd said.

Crucially, too, Black Lives Matter has really changed the talk and changed the way people perceive issues of racism and apartheid. And the Palestinians have been very supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement and have forged links with activists and organizers. So it changed the perception of the Palestinian question.

We are seeing Jewish voices for peace and the emergence of truly progressive discussions among American Jews, she added. All of this has eroded support for Israel.

Anwar Mhajne, an assistant professor at Stonehill College in Massachusetts and a political scientist specializing in international relations, admitted that there seemed to be a slight change in the attitude of the American press towards the conflict and attributed it to broader change in US policy.

The several Democratic members of the House of Representatives who have spoken out against US military support for Israel and called for the protection of Palestinian rights also testify to increased visibility of Palestinian voices and recognition of Palestinian suffering and experiences of the occupation, says Mhajne.

These are important changes that activists on the ground and abroad are aware of and are trying to use to advance their cause.

Conducive to rethinking the question

Others expressed hope that the change of opinion in the United States could encourage the Biden administration not only to pay attention to the conflict, but also to play the role the United States has historically promised an honest broker. .

Tamara al-Rifai, spokesperson for the United Nations Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), said that in her view, the issue of the unresolved conflict, including the plight of Palestinian refugees, has received attention if necessary after a long time.

Of the two million people in Gaza, 1.4 million are refugees, al-Rifai noted, adding that it was time to move the conversation forward towards a lasting resolution.

There is an enabling environment to rethink the issue of Palestinian refugees and the need for equal rights and non-discrimination in the occupied Palestinian territories, she told Al Jazeera.

The UNRWA commissioner general briefed the UN Security Council on Thursday and reiterated that only a genuine political path can bring lasting peace and not just a fragile ceasefire, al-Rifai said.

The US has resumed its strong support for UNRWA this year, which we really welcome, not only as a donor, but also as a partner and UN Member State with enough leverage / gravitas to help to reduce the conversation to one about finding a political solution.

An American journalist, Emily Wilder, was reportedly fired by her employer, the Associated Press, for tweets reflecting a bias towards the Palestinians.

Wilder refuted the charge and said in a statement she had fallen victim to the asymmetric application of the rules on objectivity and social media. She said the AP told her she was fired for violating the company’s social media policy, but did not specify which tweets specifically violated that policy.

While support for Palestinians seemed to increase in the West as more liberals enter government and Palestinians in Palestine and around the world use digital platforms to tell their stories, support for Israel has failed. not decreased.

There is, however, renewed momentum in the international community for a two-state solution that appeared to have been taken off the table under Donald Trump.

