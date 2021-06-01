Government launches new research institute leadership search





Announced in February, ARIA identifies and funded innovative fields of research that are helping some of the world’s best scientists and researchers turn amazing ideas into new technologies, discoveries, products and services, enabling the UK to position itself as a global scientific powerhouse. Grants permission to apply.

Chief executives will embody the vision, direction, and research priorities of institutions independent of the minister, instilling a high-risk, high-reward culture within the organization from the start.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

Getting up and running with ARIA is one of my primary priorities, so I’m happy to take it one step further towards the beginning as this round of recruitment begins.

We want to recruit top executives who will provide the creative and inspiring leadership that organizations need to build an outstanding team and incorporate a high-risk, high-reward culture to help ARIA thrive.

Legislation currently submitted to Congress also deliberately streamlines the institution’s operational structure and minimizes bureaucratic processes, allowing all efforts and resources to be focused on institutional design and transformational studies essential to ultimate success.

The UK has a long and proud history of inventions that go back centuries, and the creation of ARIA is to fund some of the most inspiring inventors who can quickly develop technologies that can bring significant positive change to the UK. We will continue this tradition of being supported. And the rest of the world.

Appointment will be an open and fair process, and all applications will be submitted to the Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Patrick Vallance, Director of Science, Innovation and Growth at BEIS, Jo Shanmugalingam, former Director of DARPA, Arati Prabhakar, Director Stanford ChEM-H, Carolyn Bertozzi .

The hiring campaign for top executives starts today, and the hiring of chairpersons will follow within a few months. It is the government’s intention to serve both roles until the agency establishment bill is approved by Congress.

For more information or to apply, please visit the Saxton Bampfylde site.

