UK Secretary Leads NATO Responsibility for Innovation





Ahead of the first meeting of NATO leaders after London 2019 in Brussels later this month, Wallace and Raab met virtually with the Allied Forces to discuss how the Alliance will continue to adapt to an era of systematic competition and how Britain will adapt. Become a firm partner to lead the process.

The attached Defense Order document, along with a recently released integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy, put NATO at the center of the British vision that will play a role in the world over the next decade.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The recently published Defense Command promised to cooperate with international partners and modernize them as the basic principles of our armed forces. I am pleased that this is a principle shared by NATO.

Britain will be one of NATO’s most active allies. As the alliance strengthens its approach to deterring today’s threats, looks into the future, and empowers in new realms, our troops will be at the forefront of collective response to shared threats.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

Faced with the challenge of confronting hostile states like Russia, the UK supports and strengthens NATO while also responding to new threats, from dangerous cyberattacks to poisonous misinformation posed by people trying to undermine our way of life.

Cyber ​​defense

As part of that adaptation process, the Defense Secretary has agreed on a new NATO cyber defense policy that recognizes the need for allies to have an active and shared approach to cyber defense, ranging from enhanced resilience to offensive cyber functions as part of our collective defense. . . This closely aligns NATO with the approach detailed in the UKs Integrated Review, and enables the ROK-US alliance to respond to activities that lie beneath the threshold of traditional conflict.

Conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV)

The Secretary of Defense has also approved a coalition policy on the prevention and response of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

With the goal of becoming a force for the world good, Britain has driven the ambitions of this policy, showing that NATO is ready to play a role in effectively preventing and responding to these cruel crimes now and in the future. . This policy ensures that NATO agents are trained on how to help treat victims and survivors, get the support they need, protect when needed, and provide emergency assistance.

Hostile state

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab urged NATO allies to respond to the malicious activities of Russia.

He described the unacceptable actions of Russia, including the recent military build-up in Ukraine, the death of two civilians by a GRU officer and an explosion in the Czech village of Vrbetice, restrictions on staff of US and Czech embassies rejecting the Vienna Convention. In diplomatic relations

The Foreign Minister also urged a strong and united response from the Allies against the forced landing of Ryanair flights in Minsk by the Lukasenko regime in Belarus.

