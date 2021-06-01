A book about absorbing what we love until it transforms us





A GHOST IN THE THROAT By Doireann Ni Ghriofa

A man is shot dead in the street. When his wife arrives at his body, she kneels beside him and, frantic with love and sorrow, takes his hands and drinks his blood. She then writes a poem, a keen interest in her murdered husband, and it will resonate through the centuries. Love, your blood was flowing in cascades, / and I couldn’t wipe it off, I couldn’t clean it, no, / no my palms turned cups and oh, I swallowed.

The poem, written almost 250 years ago, reached 11-year-old Doireann Ni Ghriofa, who would become an award-winning poet in the early 1990s in a classroom in Ireland. It stirs her again in high school. And he returns years later, in the wet, exhausted clutch of motherhood, when he grasps her fully.

A Ghost in the Throat, a prose debut by Ni Ghriofas, speaks, in the simplest terms, of his relationship to this poem, The Keen for Art O Laoghaire, and its author, Eibhlin Dubh Ni Chonaill. Pregnant with her third child, Ni Ghriofa begins translating the text, an evolving record of praise, sorrow, lust and reminiscence, as she describes it (her translation is included at the end of the book). Ni Chonaills’ voice inhabits her and she searches for everything she can on the poet.

The book, a powerful and haunting mix of memoirs and literary investigations, focuses on this research, and talks as much about what she doesn’t find as what she does. Ni Ghriofa is deeply in tune with the gaps, silences and mysteries of women’s lives, and the book reveals, perhaps above all else, how we absorb what we love from a child, a lover, a poem and how it changes us from the inside.

Her detective brings her to libraries, archives and cemeteries, often accompanied by babies, and in the midst of a terrifying crisis with her fourth pregnancy. She works in stolen moments, giving up food and rest to embody this long-dead poet who lives in her. She emphasizes her lack of qualifications, she is not an academic, does not hold a doctorate. who has the ring of a female student lamenting that she failed every test, only for inevitably passing it.

What makes this book so passionate and alive is precisely this lack of academic expertise. It is not a dusty purse but a work of passion. Raw is the wrong word; the book is finely structured, its rhythm controlled. Vulnerable approaches, in its root force: vulnus, or wound. This book comes from the body, the intertwined strands of female voices that were carried in female bodies.

The sound of the female voice, the aural texture of A Ghost in the Throat, is part of her deep pleasure. Listen to it: the book is made by folding someone else’s clothes. My mind holds it close, and it grows, tender and slow. As Ni Ghriofa weaves the present with the past, she writes dreams and portents, places beyond reason and rationality, and brings us back to earth with porridge, crusted vomit, the humble disorder of life. She’s part of a choir, she says, and invites us to join the song, a song that started a long time ago.

Ni Ghriofa nods to John Ashbery when she mentions looking in her rearview mirror, a convex light that allows me to look out into the landscape unfolding behind me, but that can’t show what lies ahead. The past lives with us, watchable, but no one knows what will happen next. This Past / Is Now Here, writes Ashbery in her own Convex Mirror poem. He writes from the soul, how it fits / Its hollow perfectly: his room, our moment of attention.

Stanza, Ni Ghriofa points out, is the Italian word for room. In the rooms she holds out, the stanzas she translates, the poet she has remade, she lets us know: our moment of attention is the most precious thing we have to give.

