Coronavirus: No COVID deaths in UK in last 24 hours | News | DW





According to UK government data, the UK on Tuesday did not record deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March 7, 2020.

Monday was a spring bank holiday in England. Previously, fewer cases and deaths were reported when compared to the days around them due to holidays. Only one death was reported the day before.

The UK reported 3,165 new cases on Tuesday. In total, it reported 4.49 million cases.

According to the latest government statistics, 127,782 people have died since the epidemic began, which is the fifth highest in the world.

Some restrictions were lifted last month as people were allowed to return to the bar.

The low death toll is welcome, but there have been concerns about a potential third wave in the UK. According to government data, the incidence rate across the country has been increasing every day since May 17th. Data was released on May 16 from 21.6 new infections per 100,000 people to 30.3 cases on May 27.

‘I haven’t beaten the virus yet’

Some of these cases have been identified as concerns about the delta variant first discovered in India. Over 3,000 new infections have occurred every day in the past 7 days.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a statement: “Despite this undoubtedly good news, we know that we have not yet beaten this virus.”

Despite the few deaths in recent days, the UK has one of the most COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Hancock said the vaccination campaign launched in December 2020 “definitely worked.” The UK was one of the first countries to launch a mass immunization campaign and has fully vaccinated more than 25 million people, nearly half of the adult population.

The UK plans to lift more restrictions on June 21st. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week there is no suggestion that the end of the restrictions will be delayed.

“We will continue to evaluate and monitor data on a daily basis,” a UK government spokesman said, saying the decision to remove COVID-19-related actions was “based on data, not date.”

In the UK, pubs were allowed to serve customers indoors, and quarantine-free travel to certain countries was allowed.

kbd / aw (AFP, Reuters)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos