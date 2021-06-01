Biden administration renews Chevron license in Venezuela





Chevron Corp’s logo can be seen on its booth at Gastech, the world’s largest gas industry exhibition, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS / Toru Hanai / File Photo

Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, has received a new license from the U.S. government allowing it to stay in Venezuela until December 1, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Beginning in 2019, the United States imposed sanctions banning imports of Venezuelan oil and transactions made in US dollars with the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, an initiative designed to deprive the country of oil dollars and oust Socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Chevron hailed the renewal, the first under US President Joe Biden and the eighth since 2019. It continues to “comply with applicable laws and regulations,” governing activities in Venezuela, Chevron spokesman Ray Fohr said. .

The oil company has been “a constructive presence in the country, supporting social investments and humanitarian programs,” he added.

Chevron had a special US operating license exempt from sanctions on Venezuela’s vital oil sector, although the administration of former President Donald Trump amended the license last year to restrict the company to activities keys such as drilling and trading. The last waiver was due to expire on June 3.

Tuesday’s license renewal, which also applies to oil service companies Halliburton (HAL.N), Schlumberger Limited (SLB.N), Baker Hughes (BKR.N) and Weatherford International, maintains those restrictions.

Companies are also not allowed to repair or improve wells, hire additional staff or services, pay dividends to Venezuelan state-run PDVSA, or negotiate new loans.

The license allows companies to only conduct transactions with PDVSA “necessary for the limited maintenance of essential operations in Venezuela or for the cessation of operations” by December 1. Companies would risk US government sanctions or punitive action if they did not comply.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos