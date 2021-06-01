US Democrats Press To Avoid Upset In New Mexico Special Election | Election News





Police reform and immigration are the main issues in a bitter campaign in which neither Democrats nor Republicans are confident.

Democrats are nervous and Republicans in the United States are hopeful as the vote ends Tuesday in a special election in New Mexico for the United States House of Representatives.

Four candidates are competing in the former Deb Haalands district which includes most of the city of Albuquerque, the largest in New Mexico. Haaland was appointed Home Secretary by President Joe Biden, creating openness.

The district is strongly Democrat and voted for President Biden over former President Donald Trump, a Republican, by a margin of 23 percentage points. Democratic candidate, State Representative Melanie Stansbury, is favored.

But Republican Senator Mark Moores gave him a surprisingly competitive run when he spoke of border security, rising crime and Democratic threats to cut police funding. His message is likely a test for Republicans who will seek to regain control of Congress in the 2022 election.

Republican Senator Mark Moores has issued a credible challenge in a strongly Democratic district [File: Morgan Lee/AP Photo]Moores has vowed to bring real-life experience to Washington and accused Biden and Democrats who control Congress of turning a blind eye to the risks of letting large numbers of migrants cross the U.S. border into New Mexico.

Homicides and violent crime have risen sharply in Albuquerque in recent years and border crossings have increased since Biden won the election.

People are scared, Moore said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster Fox News during the campaign, vowing to work to make New Mexico safer while seeking to bind Stansbury, the Democratic nominee, to proposals from Black Lives activists. Matter to fund the police.

Meanwhile, Stansbury has embraced Bidens’ core agenda for post-pandemic economic recovery, free universal preschool and infrastructure spending that modernizes energy and transport to fight global warming.

It is truly an honor to have the support of @JoeBiden. I am coming to Congress to work with his administration to invest in New Mexico’s future and to focus the needs of our people by creating jobs, building our infrastructure, and protecting our water and our lands. pic.twitter.com/GGLQe3hHta

Mélanie Stansbury (@MelanieforNM) May 26, 2021

In debates, she endorsed a national minimum wage of $ 15, reforms to tackle police misconduct and systemic racism, and a more humanitarian approach to immigration.

Two additional candidates are vying for unattached voters in a state with strong libertarian political currents.

Independent candidate Aubrey Dunn Jr, a former Republican elected to the post of statewide land commissioner who did not seek re-election in 2018, has presented himself as a strong advocate for gun rights and a seasoned steward public lands.

Libertarian candidate Chris Manning, who lives far from the 1st District of Farmington, is campaigning on an unorthodox plan to cut health care costs by eliminating employer-based coverage and insurance requirements.

Republicans make up 31% of registered voters in the district and turnout is likely to be low without presidential candidates on the ballot, giving Moores hope he can score despite the Democrats’ advantages in the ballot. early voting.

The two main party candidates looked at attack ads and negative campaigns, a sign that neither campaign is confident, observed Lonna Atkeson, professor of political science at the University of New Mexico.

No one felt confident enough to just be able to come out of it in a positive way. So they both feel a little bit stressed out, Atkeson told the AP.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared in New Mexico last week on behalf of Stansbury.

In a rally with unions and other supporters, Emhoff acknowledged Democrats’ narrow margin in Congress and said Stansbury’s election would help ensure that the party’s legislative initiatives reach the president’s office.

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by a 219-211 margin. The 435 members will be re-elected in November 2022.







