UK Secretary Plans for Limited Expansion of Green List Countries





UK ministers are preparing to add a handful of countries to the government’s travel ‘green list’ this week, but will fall short of the major expansion the leisure industry is demanding.

Territories under consideration include Spain’s Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Malta, but British government officials say no final decision has been made.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps will publish a revised green list of countries where first-time travelers from the UK will not need to be quarantined upon return, with the changes expected to take effect next week.

British officials don’t expect Shapps to announce a “big bang” expansion of the list.

He will be guided by the work of the government’s Joint Biosecurity Center, part of the Ministry of Health, which will consider data including the number of coronavirus cases, prevalence of new strains, Covid-19 vaccination rates and whether local statistics are reliable.

When it was first unveiled last month as part of Britain’s so-called overseas travel traffic light system, only 12 territories, including Portugal, Israel and Iceland, were included on the green list.

The leisure industry is demanding that popular tourist destinations be added to the list just in time for the summer holidays.

Several European countries, including Malta, Finland and Poland, included on the government’s “yellow list” now have a lower proportion of the population vaccinated with at least one jab and have a higher average daily case rate than when Portugal was added to the green list. high. , according to FT analysis.

Spain does not, but the ministers said they would consider island vacation destinations separately.

Passengers coming to the UK from amber list countries will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days and undergo costly PCR tests at least twice.

Last month, Shapps revealed the prospects of a British vacation maker heading to France and other European destinations this summer by moving the country from an amber to a green list, urging people to “be a little patient.”

He warned people not to go on vacation in countries on the amber list, but he said, “I don’t think people will have much time to wait before other countries join the green list.”

Passengers traveling to the UK from countries on the green list must undergo a pre-departure test. You will also need to undergo a PCR test on the second day after returning home.

recommendation

Ryanair said on Monday that hundreds of thousands of British vacationers have booked flights to Spain, Italy and Greek islands this summer, despite all three countries being on the amber list.

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said: “Thanks to the successful vaccine launch in the UK, hundreds of thousands of British families have already been able to book flights to Portugal this summer. Today we give Grant Shapps all EU countries the next revision of the UK’s Green List.”

But as the number of UK cases rises, there are concerns in the travel industry that more countries may follow France, Germany and Austria and introduce restrictions on UK tourists.

UK airports will also face major tests this week with a significant number of UK vacationers returning from Portugal after semi-annual vacations.

There were warnings of large queues as border military officials manually checked people’s coronavirus paperwork.

Additional reports from Chelsea Bruce-Lockhart, Martin Stabe and Oli Elliott

