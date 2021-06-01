Daily US data as of June 1





Anna Mendez, LPN, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Vern Henderson at a clinic set up by Healthcare Network on May 20, 2021 in Immokalee, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

More than 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine against Covid, according to federal data, as the number of cases nationwide continues to decline.

Moderna on Tuesday sought full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine. Investigations have shown that FDA approval could inspire more people to obtain the vaccine, which is currently on the US market under emergency use authorization.

The seven-day average of new daily infections fell below 20,000 on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, although many states did not report data due to the Memorial Day holiday.

United States share of vaccinated population

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 50.5% of Americans have received at least one dose and about 41% are fully immunized.

Of those aged 18 and over, about 63% received one or more doses. President Joe Biden has set a goal of increasing that figure to 70% by July 4.

Covid cases in the United States

Twenty-five states and territories did not release Covid data on Monday due to the holidays, according to Hopkins, bringing the seven-day average of daily infections to less than 20,000 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

Cases may increase in the coming days as states report overdue data from the holiday.

Before the holiday weekend, the number of cases in the United States had been on the decline for weeks.

American vaccines administered

The latest seven-day average of vaccines administered, which is also affected by the lack of data on holiday weekends, stands at 1.3 million vaccines administered.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The latest seven-day average of Covid deaths in the United States is 607, according to data from Hopkins, reflecting the lack of Memorial Day reports for many states and territories.

The latest trend in the daily death tally in the United States is further complicated by audits in which state health departments will assign a batch of previously unreported cases or deaths to a single day, even if these have occurred. produced before. Last week, Oklahoma and Maryland each added hundreds of deaths to their pandemic totals, all of which were reported for a single day.

