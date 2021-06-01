UK Weather: The national record is the hottest day of the year and may be clearer despite thunderstorm threats. weather news





The UK has so far recorded the hottest day of the year, and the warm weather will continue despite forecasters predicting thunderstorms in some areas tomorrow.

25.7C (78.3F) was recorded at Heathrow Airport at 2pm on Tuesday, beating the hottest day of the year set at 25.1C (77.2F) in Kinlochewe, Scotland, on Monday.

Thousands of people headed to beaches and parks to enjoy new freedoms as several lockdowns eased over the holiday weekend.

Image: Thousands of people headed to beaches and parks to enjoy their newfound freedom.

However, a thunderstorm is likely to hit southwest England and southwest Wales on Wednesday, despite mercury expected to rise to as high as 27C (80.6F) on Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has since issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Thunderstorms can bring a lot of lightning, some hail, and some heavy rain, and the number of tourists in the area increases during the semi-annual period.

“Thunderstorms will push across more of the Midlands and Wales to the northeast, but these places will see some showers but not intense as they also soften and break.”

Thunderstorm warnings from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. warn of short-term power outages and other potential loss of service, train delays and poor road conditions.

However, Burkill said Wednesday is still hotter than Tuesday and is likely to hit 28C (82.4F) or 29C (84.2F) in some areas.

The hot weather was a welcome break after a wet and miserable May.

The average high temperature in May was one of the lowest in the UK, and spring 2020 was the warmest spring on record.

Wales experienced the wettest May since records began with 245 mm of rainfall in 1862, and England had the wettest May since 1967, with 111 mm of rainfall in May.

The UK as a whole had the fourth highest rainfall in a month with an average of 120 mm.

