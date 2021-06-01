Florida joins US states banning sports for transgender girls | LGBTQ News





The action by Florida governors comes at the start of Pride Month in the United States, officially a time to celebrate LGBTQ rights.

Florida on Tuesday became the largest U.S. state to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports, as part of a campaign in Republican-led states assailed as provocative and discriminatory by activists for the equality of rights.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is closely linked to former President Donald Trump, signed the bill on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

DeSantis signed the bill at an event at a Christian school in Jacksonville where he was flanked by several teenage athletes. He said the law was needed to ensure fairness for women participating in sports across the state.

I can tell you this: In Florida, girls will play girls ‘sports and boys will play boys’ sports, the governor said. We are going to base ourselves on biology and not on ideology when we play sports.

Supporters of the sports bill claim transgender female athletes have an unfair advantage because they were designated male at birth, but have since made the transition.

Florida’s legislation had been rushed by the state legislature as an attachment to a charter school bill. It was approved despite opposition from Democrats and civil rights activists who called the ban on transgender girls and women from sport discriminatory and accused Republicans of provocation to energize the right wing of their party.

Gina Duncan, director of Florida Equality, an LGBTQ equal rights group, reacted on Twitter: It’s the kind of erasure that makes life more dangerous for those already most exposed to violence. Rallies against the newly signed law were planned. in five Florida cities later Tuesday.

To kick off Pride Month 2021, @GovRonDeSantis signed the first anti-LGBTQ legislation to pass the FL legislature in 23 years. Let’s be clear, this is not about athletics, this is confirmation that the leadership of the Governor and the GOP do not believe transgender people exist. (1/4)

Equality Florida (@equalityfl) June 1, 2021

The Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group, has said it will challenge the law in court as being based on a false and discriminatory premise that threatens the well-being of transgender children.

Transgender children are children; transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be part of a team, Campaign for Human Rights president Alphonso David said in a statement.

It’s a sad day for us bear moms, said Megan Titcomb, the mother of a transgender girl who would not be allowed to play sports under the new law.

Explaining the actions of the Florida legislature and governors to his children was heartbreaking.

It’s just fairness, equality and love, but that doesn’t seem to matter. And that’s what’s really hurtful, says Titcomb.

About 100 bills have been introduced in more than 20 states this year that would limit transgender rights. Transgender advocates have called on companies to boycott states that pass such laws and U.S. business leaders have spoken out against them.

Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia have passed similar legislation and the governor of South Dakota signed an executive order supporting the ban on the sport. All of them have Republican governors.

In April, Arkansas became the first U.S. state to ban hormone treatments and surgeries for transgender youth, overturning Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto and inviting legal challenges from civil rights groups who have pledged to do so. stop.

Arkansas law threatens healthcare professionals with the loss of their medical licenses and allows prosecution of patients who later regret their procedures.

June is designated as Pride Month in the United States. President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a proclamation to mark the start of the month and urged Congress to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination and highlighted their eroded rights in many states.

Trump, Bidens’ predecessor, did not recognize Pride Month in his four years in office.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos