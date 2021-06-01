Foreign governments demand doses of Covid-19 vaccine as US prepares to share





Countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have asked the United States for Covid-19 vaccines as the Biden administration prepares to share 80 million doses, which foreign governments say they have need to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Dozens of countries have requested a portion of the doses the United States plans to give overseas by the end of June, a senior administration official said.

What the United States has is a gold mine, Ravinatha Aryasinha, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to the United States, said in an interview.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

What’s the fairest way to ensure people around the world have access to the Covid-19 vaccine? Join the conversation below.

The administration said it plans to share 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, following a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration, and 20 million doses of the vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer. Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, whose shots are being given to people in the United States

The Biden administration has faced increasing pressure to share vaccine doses with developing countries amid outbreaks in India and Brazil. Mr Biden said the United States will be a world leader in global vaccination efforts and called the 80 million doses a first step.

These doses are a fraction of those needed to vaccinate a large part of the planet’s eight billion inhabitants. Countries are desperate for doses due to outbreaks and emerging variants, and supply is limited as manufacturers ramp up production and increase capacity.

The Biden administration said US doses will be shared both directly with other countries and through Covax, a global initiative to deliver vaccines to developing countries. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that an announcement would be made soon on where the doses would be distributed.

India has suspended vaccine distribution to other countries as the country battles the world’s fastest growing wave of Covid-19. Delay in distribution is hampering the global immunization effort. Photographic illustration: Laura Kammermann

A White House official said the National Security Council, Department of Health and Human Services, State Department and the United States Agency for International Development were involved in determining where send the doses. The administration has also consulted with people involved with Covax, vaccine makers and others on considerations such as shipping doses out of the country, transporting them to different locations and legal requirements, the person said.

Some vaccines require special cold chain logistics, which could be difficult in some low-income countries.

The United States has fully immunized over 50% of its adult population. But the administration has waited to split the doses in part because it is trying to reach hesitant Americans and has started vaccinating teens.

Last month, the administration said it supported a proposal by India, South Africa and other countries to share the intellectual property of Covid-19 vaccines to help boost production. The pharmaceutical industry and trade experts have said such a move will not increase doses in the short term.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the 50 poorest countries in the world represent only 2% of the Covid-19 vaccines administered worldwide to date.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called on the United States in a May 7 letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for at least two million doses of AstraZeneca immediately and an additional 10-20 million doses later.

Bangladesh has made the request because it needs to administer second doses to around 1.6 million people and is willing to purchase the doses if they cannot be given, Mr Momen said in an interview. He said he requested it in meetings with US officials here and in Bangladesh.

We desperately need those two million, he said. It has become a crisis.

He said U.S. officials have said they are weighing the demand.

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine last month in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Mortuza Rashed / Zuma Press

Bangladesh, with around 165 million people, has received seven million of the 30 million doses of AstraZeneca it has agreed to buy from the Serum Institute of India, according to the letter. The letter also states that India separately donated approximately 3.2 million doses to the country. Bangladesh has also made deals for the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm and the Russian Sputnik V, according to the Duke Universitys Global Health Innovation Center, which tracks vaccine purchases.

In a letter to Biden on Sunday, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested access to the 80 million doses and requested a phone call to discuss how their governments can cooperate in vaccine research and production. .

Mr Phuc wrote that although Vietnam has received doses through Covax, the country’s vaccination rate is low as global vaccine resources are difficult to access.

After Mr Biden announced its intention to export doses of AstraZeneca, Sri Lanka asked the United States to provide 600,000 doses so that the country can give a second injection to the people of the country, said Mr. Aryasinha. He said the country has a deficit as it stopped receiving doses from the Serum Institute of India after India banned exports.

More than 7% of countries with more than 21 million people have received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data, a project based at the University of Oxford. The country has procured 28 million doses of various types, according to Unicef.

On May 18, the country asked for all doses of Johnson & Johnson the United States can spare, Mr Aryasinha said. He said the United States has said authorities are reviewing the requests, but doses of AstraZeneca cannot be provided at least until the FDA approves the sharing of the vaccine.

If this is cleared up, our prayers will be answered, Mr. Aryasinha said. Sri Lanka made its demands in letters to the administration and in meetings with US officials.

Afghanistan has asked the United States to deliver doses directly to the country and through multilateral efforts such as Covax, according to a spokeswoman for the country’s embassy. Covax has allocated more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine to Afghanistan and administered 468,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the spokesperson said. China has pledged 400,000 doses of Sinopharms vaccine and India 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, she said.

Earlier this year, the United States announced that it would send a total of four million doses of AstraZeneca to Mexico and Canada, which authorities have classified as loaned. Mr Biden also announced an initial investment of $ 2 billion in Covax in February and plans to release an additional $ 2 billion when other countries meet their commitments.

Write to Jared S. Hopkins at [email protected] and to Sabrina Siddiqui at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos