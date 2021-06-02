UK Won’t Approve Covid Japs to Disappointed Children, Health Commissioner Says | Corona virus





It is surprising and disappointing that the UK has not followed the lead of Canada, the US and the EU in approving a Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 18 years old to combat the increasing number of coronavirus infections, according to the public. The head of health at Britain’s worst hotspot.

Criticism came amid an urgent call for a tweaknum-style immunization program at Blackburn. Kate Hollen, a member of the local Labor House of Representatives, said the government had provided more than 10,000 vaccines at Twickenham over the weekend, but only 14,000 boosters would be given to Blackburn over two weeks, despite additional requests.

Blackburn’s public health chief Dominic Harrison, along with Darwen, who has the highest infection rate in the UK at 390.1 cases per 100,000 people, said national immunization policies focused on age and vulnerability have discounted those most at risk of infection. He argued that vaccination strategies did not sufficiently account for the inequalities that cause transmission.

As of Friday, 13 of 21 hospitalized in the area were under the age of 55. About half of all patients with Covid were not vaccinated at the East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust Hospital.

It is surprising and disappointing that we are not ahead of the game. [in approving the vaccine]And of course, given that the majority of the new delta (India) strains are in that young cohort, the fact that we haven’t made a decision doesn’t help our response to the surge, Harrison said.

Other public health officials in northern England are calling for a surge in vaccinations after a massive vaccination event on Monday in Twickenham, west London, where thousands of young people lined up for their first doses compared to the Glastonbury festival. I did.

A public health official in a hotspot in northwest England praised brave public health officers like Twickenham.

They said their insistence on adhering to vaccine supply and JCVI age standards prevented them from conducting similar large-scale events. It’s just madness. I haven’t seen much [kind of] They say they are fighting behind the scenes between local people and national agencies like the UK public health agency.

There is an urgent need for a Twickenham-style immunization program in Blackburn, Hollern said. The fast-spreading infection in Blackburn is a direct result of the government not prioritizing the region at a higher rate, she added.

UK MHRA has approved the world’s first Covid vaccine, tested in a large clinical trial in adults. Last week, former government adviser Dominic Cummings said senior people had expressed concern that the vaccine task force had lost an aggressive approach after the departure of Vaccine Tsar (Kate Bingham).

Harrison said the region was in talks with the NHS to continue increasing supply, but warned that retaining the region would only put the city at a risk profile similar to the wealthier parts of the country.

Vaccination programs did not fit well with areas with high infection rates. So we urgently need to change that policy, he said.

Areas with a higher proportion of front-line workers, multi-generational families in cramped housing, and low-income people who have difficulty in self-isolation are vulnerable to the high proportion and need to increase the supply of vaccines, he said.

Although there is a one-third infection rate and half the mortality rate, if the population is being vaccinated at the same dose, they are getting much more protection for the population because they have a lower risk of getting vaccinated in the first place and a lower risk of infection. They had the same level of immunization protection, he added.

He said that one of the consequences of existing policies is not helping, as the high and constant transmission area has resulted in a surge of variants. [Blackburn], as well as national efforts to contain the spread.

What we need to do is not destroy the risks of these variants, but learn how to match them with effective local actions.

