US Formally Ends Trump Asylum Policy Remains In Mexico | Migration news





According to a memo, more than 11,000 migrants have been allowed to enter the United States to pursue their asylum claims.

The United States has officially ended the Trump-era stay in Mexico policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for US court cases, according to a memo Service Report (PDF) sent by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). to agency executives on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s administration suspended the program, known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), shortly after it took office on January 20. Since then, more than 11,000 registered migrants have been allowed to enter the United States to apply for asylum, a DHS official told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Biden overturned many of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, claiming Trump failed to obey U.S. asylum laws. Republicans criticized Bidens’ actions, including ending the MPP program, saying it had encouraged an increase in migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border in recent months.

The apprehensions of the US border patrol on the southwest border reached their highest monthly level in 20 years in March and April. The apprehensions in May were similar, according to preliminary figures shared with the Reuters news agency.

Despite the withdrawal of some of Trump’s border policies, Biden left in place a March 2020 health ordinance known as Title 42 that allows U.S. authorities to quickly return migrants caught at the border in Mexico during the pandemic.

The Matamoros migrant camp where more than 2,000 migrants lived [File: Veronica G Cardenas/Reuters]In a Feb. 2 executive order, Biden called on U.S. agencies to review the MPP program and consider ending it.

The memo formally ending the MPP program, released Tuesday by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said the program did not adequately or sustainably improve border management, noting that border arrests sometimes increase as policy continues. remained in place.

Furthermore, in doing my assessment, I share the belief that we can only manage migration effectively, responsibly and sustainably if we approach the issue holistically, looking well beyond our own borders, Mayorkas wrote. .

On February 19, the United States allowed the first group to enter the United States, after partnering with international refugee organizations, including the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organization for Human Rights. migrations (IOM) in order to identify and treat the most vulnerable cases.

The goal was to allow asylum seekers to enter the United States in small groups and include testing for COVID-19 in Mexico.

Families crossing the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico [File: Cedar Attanasio/AP Photo]Many of those considered priority lived in the makeshift tent camp at Matamoros located across from Brownsville, Texas. The existence of the tents and their conditions have become one of the symbols of Trump’s anti-immigration stance.

The policy has forced hundreds more to live in dangerous Mexican border towns controlled by criminal groups.

The US-based human rights group Human Rights First has documented at least 1,544 acts of murder, rape, torture and kidnapping against MPP recipients in Mexico.

