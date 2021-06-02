UK offshore energy developers hope for a turning point in 2021





Over the past month, seven double-decker bus-length floating platforms have been moored in the waters of Orkney, preparing to generate electricity from strong currents flowing around the Scottish Islands.

Dubbed “O2” by Edinburgh-based Orbital Marine Power, the machine generates up to 2 MW and is the world’s most powerful tidal energy turbine capable of supplying clean electricity to 2,000 homes.

Although less in capacity compared to the latest offshore wind turbines propelling 14 MW, the O2, launched in April, was a key moment after several years of challenging the UK’s small but ambitious marine energy industry.

British companies were among the early pioneers of marine energy technology that harnessed the power of tides and waves to generate electricity.

But since 2017, when the government cut key subsidy flows, the sector has struggled to secure funding as it competes with much cheaper and more mature “green” technologies like offshore wind every two years, the only remaining area of ​​state support. “A Contract for a Difference” Renewable Energy Auction.

Swansea Bay’s £1.3 billion tidal plan, which involves the construction of a 9.5 km breakwater, was rejected by ministers in 2018 because of cost. Early entrants trying to harness wave power such as Scotland’s Aquamarine Power and Pelamis have collapsed.

Artists’ Impressions of the Proposed Swansea Tide Lagoon Project Rejected by Ministers in 2018 © Tidal Lagoon Power/PA

But those who survived are hoping 2021 will be a turning point.

The 45 UK companies that make up the tidal and wave sector are hoping to persuade the government to procure at least 100 MW of offshore energy capacity at its next auction in December.

They warned ministers that without tailored support, the UK risks repeating the same mistake with offshore energy as it does offshore wind. The lack of state support, despite UK waters hosting the world’s largest offshore array, has meant the UK has passed the lead in wind turbine technology to countries like Denmark and China that support domestic manufacturers.

“We do [still] worldwide in this field [once] We did with offshore wind, but we lost that market because we didn’t want to provide innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the UK,” said Sue Barr, Chairman of the UK Marine Energy Commission. “These technologies are already here, but we are going to commercialize them,” Barr said. . . It is very challenging financially.”

Details of the auction offering a contract that guarantees the lowest price per unit of electricity will be agreed this summer, allowing businesses to borrow for future revenue streams.

Our commitment to supporting marine energy will be of great help to this sector. According to RenewableUK, there are 10.9 MW of tidal and wave power projects in UK waters. This includes the world’s first tidal array installed in 2016 by Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation.

Developers argue that tidal projects are more reliable than intermittent renewable energies such as wind and solar, especially given the predictability of tides.

Andrew Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Orbital: ‘We have a huge industrial uptick that we are building from our UK supply chain and deploying in coastal areas.’ © Jo Hanley / Orbital Marine Power

Marine energy is also influencing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “leveling” agenda and pushing him to create more “green jobs,” they point out. While the sector relies primarily on UK-based supply chains, the new project will create jobs in seaside towns, some of the poorest areas in the UK.

Andrew Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Orbital, said: “We have a huge industrial upswing that we build from our supply chain in the UK and deploy in coastal areas.

About 80% of the O2 content comes from UK suppliers. In contrast, only 29p per pound of offshore wind capital spending remains in the UK.

“We want the UK to do what Denmark has done with the wind as an assistant,” said John Meagher, director of Scottish tidal company Nova Innovation. “The UK is at the forefront of the world. It’s a really open goal.”

The UK Maritime Energy Commission says the sector will be worth £76 billion by 2050 as the government transitions to a variety of clean energy sources. But British technology has caught the eye in other countries, particularly Canada, which is saving British businesses with support not available at home.

“We have already seen some knowledge leaks. . . We serve overseas markets, especially Canada,” says Simon Cheeseman, an expert in the wave and tidal energy sector at Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

The sector has been struggling since March 2017, when the Renewable Energy Obligation (RO), a previous subsidy scheme to support green technologies, shut down new projects, which is why the December auction is so important.

The government declined to comment on the details of the auction, but pointed to a white paper last year that promised to “consider the role of wave and tidal energy based on further evaluation of commercial and technical evidence.”

New turbines arriving for Nova Innovation’s tidal array in Shetland in October 2020 © Ivan Hawick / Nova Innovation

Despite the challenge, a 124MW tidal project is ready to bid for auction. With a minimum 100MW commitment, the government will put the sector on a steep cost-cutting path, Cheeseman said. “The more often you deploy, the more you learn, the faster the cost goes down,” he said.

However, cost is still a sticking point. A tidal developer has offered a guaranteed price in an area of ​​250 MWh (megawatt-hours) for auction. In contrast, at the 2019 auction, offshore wind developers agreed to build the project with a guaranteed low price of £39.65/MWh.

However, costs are falling, and the Ocean Energy Commission says prices below £90/MWh are “very achievable” if the sector can deploy more than 1GW of projects. This comes under guaranteed £92.50/MWh to developers of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant under construction in Somerset.

Josh Buckland, a director at consulting firm Flint Global and once a government adviser, said the marine energy sector “needs a clear path and a clear evidence base on how to cut costs.” He admits that a recent tidal project is potentially more “scalable” than the Swansea Lagoon, which was rejected in 2018.

