All eyes on Carrie Johnson on her first role as British First Lady at G7 Summit | carrie johnson





Newly married and under the newly wedded name, Carrie Johnson embarks on her first challenge as Britain’s First Lady when hosting partners of world leaders at the G7 summit next week.

Next to 33-year-old Boris Johnson, 56, Boris Johnson, 56, will become the youngest spouse of the protectionist and former political publicist at the first major event since their secret wedding on Saturday.

But her political name, honed over the years at Conservative campaign headquarters, should equip her with the ability to carry out the delicate diplomatic mission of maintaining a plus one at the Carbis Bay summit in Cornwall during a three-day meeting of the biggest Democratic leaders. economy.

Past G7 and G20 summits have always featured political spouses putting on plays, visiting art galleries, tasting delicious wines, dining in showcase restaurants and more. The message is that the important business of solving world problems is primarily performed by male partners trapped in round table discussions, while the wife’s role is to strengthen relationships.

The article accompanying the photo analyzes the traditionally worn by women and predominantly women and their assessment of their attractiveness. This despite the fact that they are largely powerful and accomplished people in their own right.

Awkward: Philip May (behind right) poses with all other female spouses of world leaders at the 2019 G20 summit in Kyoto. Photo: Du Xiaoyi / AFP / Getty Images

This approach in the media inevitably provokes criticism. Former diplomat Tom Fletcher, who was advisor to Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, emphasized: There were times when I had to spend more time briefing my spouse than the PM (and often I would get more from them) because my spouse sat next to the main leader so often.

He added. I think we have very unfair expectations of our spouses by the public, the media, and diplomats. On the one hand, they are expected to give up whatever they do to become a plus one. Then, whether male or female, the media gets worse with female partners. Their clothes/programs/hair/politics are chosen as a sign of mistakes or bitterness.

Other leaders and their partners have found the British press is particularly bad in this regard, he added.

This certainly didn’t help when Donald Tusk, president of the European Commission, captioned an Instagram video of Melania Trump, Brigitte Macron, Malgorzata Tusk and Akie Abe at the 2019 G7 in Biarritz, France with the following words: The bright side of the Force.

No wonder Philip May was out of place when she asked Theresa May about such gatherings. He did his best. One memorable photo shows that he was the only man in a group shoot enthusiastically waving at the 2019 G20 in Japan. However, according to one source, he found the whole ordeal to be excruciating.

German Chancellor Angela Merkels, husband, professor Joachim Sauer, 68, once gave a lecture on nanotechnology in Bavaria for her G7 spouse. It is known that only Akie Abe, the wife of the then Japanese prime minister, appeared. He can rest assured that this will be the last G7 Merkels since she won’t seek re-election.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump walked in to kiss Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the 2019 G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Carlos Barra/Reuters

So there will be pressure on Carrey. Designing a program in an epidemic is a challenge, and air kisses will be replaced by fist pumps and elbow humps and masks.

Alas, this deprives the photographer a lot of fun. One of the most shared scenes at G7 2019 was Melania Trump and the grumpy Trump looking at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This is Cornwall and there is speculation that Carrie will devise the program around the Poldark theme.

She probably won’t be the only G7 novice, with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, Japanese Prime Minister’s wife Mariko Suga and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s wife Serena Cappello. to her.

Comparisons with her predecessors are unquestionable. Can she be as effective as Sarah Brown, portrayed as a brilliant operator? Brown was frequently praised for his clear sense of what was most useful and for his ability to later provide comprehensive and well-informed briefs to officials.

To the new Mrs Johnson.

