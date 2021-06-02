Michael Flynn suggests coup should take place in US





Michael T. Flynn, a former national security adviser, suggested a military coup was needed in the United States at a Memorial Day weekend conference hosted by conspiracy theorists QAnon, drawing criticism from political scientists, veterans, Democrats and a handful of prominent Republicans.

Appearing at the For God & Country Patriot Roundup conference in Dallas, Mr. Flynn listened to an audience member ask, I want to know why what happened in Myanmar cannot happen here, referring to the overthrow by Myanmar army from a quasi-democratic government and brutal repression. on dissent, which some QAnon supporters cited with approval. Mr. Flynn replied: No reason. I mean, it should happen here. Without reason.

Many have criticized the comment, including Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who was kicked out of her leadership position in the House this month for criticizing former President Donald J. Trump and saying she would do her best. possible to ensure he was not the presidential candidate of the Republican Party in 2024. On Twitter, Ms. Cheney said that no American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.

Mr Flynn, who suggested in December that Mr Trump could use martial law to force new elections in swing states, reacted to his remark by saying in a post on Telegram, a messaging app Monday, that he meant the opposite.

I am no stranger to the media manipulating my words, so let me repeat my answer to a question posed at the conference: there is no reason for it (a hit) to happen here (in America ), he wrote.

Speaking at the same conference this weekend, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Republican of Texas, said right-wing extremists were not solely responsible for the riot on Capitol Hill. The misconception that left-wing groups were responsible is popular among some conservatives.

Mr Gohmert also downplayed the seriousness of the riot in which a crowd of US supporters of Mr Trump violently tried to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, citing past attacks by foreigners: some of us think Pearl Harbor was the worst attack on democracy. Some of us think 9/11 was the worst attack ever. Some of us think these things were worse attacks on democracy. (President Biden called the riot the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.)

A spokeswoman for Mr Gohmert did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

He and Mr. Flynn both spoke in front of a logo that included the tagline QAnon WWG1WGA, short for Where We Go One, We Go All.

A recent poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core found that 14% of Americans, including about one in four Republican, believe in three central tenets of QAnon conspiracy theory: that the United States is ruled by a cabal of satanist pedophiles, that American patriots may have to resort to violence to get rid of this cabal, and that a storm will soon restore the legitimate rulers.

