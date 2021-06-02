



Britain has been distracted by Brexit and lazy to fulfill its moral responsibility to pull Libya out of the chaos surrounding Libya after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi claimed by the leading presidential candidate.

Former interior minister Fatih Bashaga, who failed to become prime minister of Libya’s interim government during UN proceedings in February, said the UK has a special obligation to participate in aid to Libya given David Cameron’s role in 2011. regime change.

Libya will hold a general election on December 24, the 70th anniversary of the declaration of independence, but there are attempts to delay the polls. Bashaga, who hopes to be elected president, said the West must stand up and support fair and free elections.

Britain has only been working with Libya in the field of the war on terror, but in all other areas it can be said that Britain is lazy, Bashagha met with EU and Belgian foreign policy officials and MEPs during a visit to Brussels. It includes Natalie-Louis Jo, France’s former European Minister, close to Emmanuel Macron. Not what we expected in the UK. We may have justified this position to some extent because of Brexit, but we can’t excuse it for now.

Bashagha added: In fact, I think Europe is morally and legally responsible for everything that happened in 2011, especially in the UK and France, as these two countries led to this international mobilization.

Libya has been torn by civil war after France, Britain and the United States intervened to end the four-year reign of Gaddapis over an intervention that Barack Obama described as a shit show in a 2016 interview. Obama lamented that Cameron, then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, had been distracted from rebuilding Libya for a number of other reasons.

Since 2014, Libya has been split into a war administration supported by Turkish mercenaries in the west and Russian mercenaries in the east.

Bashagha said attempts to intervene Theresa May in the Libyan crisis have failed because Britain is very busy with the Brexit process. There have been only weak signs of interest from the Boris Johnson administration. It wasn’t what we wanted, he said.

As part of a UN-funded program since the ceasefire was signed in October, Libya is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2021.

Bashagha said opponents of the poll cited the continued presence of foreign fighters as a reason for delaying elections. But he said: The answer is self-explanatory if you consider the wages that the heads of government receive. It is true that the new government in power now does not want to see elections taking place.

Basha Gas’s efforts to win in the West to gain his leadership were perceived as too close to the Muslim Brotherhood and too close to Libyan general Khalifa Haftar and Turkish President Lechev Tayyip Erdogan, who helped his Russian-backed army. I struggled with perception. When it tried to overthrow a UN-recognized national consensus government

I would say yes. We have a great relationship with Turkey, and so does the US, Bashagha said. Haftar relied on mercenaries and Wagners. [the Russian mercenaries] So why we turned to Turkey We first went to Europe, but each country had its own concerns and problems, so we didn’t hear about it.

Bashagha was the subject of an assassination attempt in February when three men fired at a convoy with machine guns. Two were arrested and a third were killed by Bashaghas security. I was a group because I was against militants, against terrorism, and fighting these forces and groups, Bashagha said.

However, he admitted that the presidential candidate had close ties to armed groups in his hometown of Miss Rata. Of course I know all of them because some of them are good people and in fact we are fighting together, he said. Not all of them were evil, nor did they organize aggression attacks on the country. It is true that they have weapons, but they use them if the government requires them to when fighting terrorism. Naturally, I have a good relationship with them. Because they are always ready to obey. But those who use guns against the country can’t believe my friendship.

