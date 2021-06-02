Joe Biden calls on the United States to confront its past on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre | Joe biden





Joe Biden used the centennial of the Tulsa race massacre as a rallying cry for America to be honest about its history, insisting that great nations come to terms with their dark sides.

On Tuesday, Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site where on May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob murdered up to 300 African Americans and torched and looted homes and businesses, razing an thriving community known as Black Wall Street.

In a moving speech punctuated by intense applause, Biden pleaded for America to confront its past and admit that a thread of hatred runs from Tulsa to more recent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the United States. U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6.

He also linked to a Republican attack on the right to vote of people of color and announced that Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to serve as vice president, would lead White House efforts to resist it. .

Biden speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Photograph: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Biden began by speaking directly to the last three survivors of the massacre, centenarians Viola Mother Fletcher, Hughes Uncle Red Van Ellis and Lessie Mother Randle Benningfield Randle, who received a standing ovation from an audience of about 200 people consisting of survivors and their families, community leaders and elected officials.

You are the three known survivors of a story seen vaguely in the mirror but not anymore, said Biden, a relatively 78-year-old. Now your story will be known in full view.

Knowledge of this violent attempt to suppress black success in Greenwood, Tulsa, fell victim to a conspiracy of silence that spanned decades. The atrocity was not taught in schools, even in Tulsa, until the mid-2000s and was removed from police records. Those who threatened to break the taboo faced threats of disapproval or death. Even many black residents preferred not to burden their children with the story.

Biden said: For far too long the story of what happened here has been told in silence, shrouded in darkness. But just because the story is silent doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, and while darkness can hide a lot, it doesn’t erase anything. Some injustices are so heinous, so horrible, so serious, that they cannot be buried no matter how hard people try. So it is here: only truth can come healing, righteousness, and reparation.

The argument was in stark contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who promoted a heroic take on American history. On the 99th anniversary of the massacres, Trump posed with a Bible outside a historic church after security forces fired tear gas at protesters outside the White House. He traveled to Tulsa later in the month for a campaign rally that violated coronavirus safety guidelines.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Hughes Van Ellis reacts with a salute as he and his surviving colleague Viola Fletcher listen to Joe Bidens’ speech. Photograph: Carlos Barra / Reuters

After studying an exhibit on this burgeoning lost city at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Bidens’ post seemed to be the opposite of Make America Great Again, a recognition that the history of the Americas includes slavery and segregation, and that only looking him in the face can enable him to advance.

Challenging the language used to describe one of the worst chapters in the country’s racial violence history, the president followed a minute’s silence with a pointed statement: My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. It was a massacre. Silence gave way to prolonged applause inside the room.

He continued: Among the worst in our history. But not the only one and for too long, forgotten by our history. As soon as it happened, there was a clear effort to erase it from our memory, our collective memory.

We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know, he continued. We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And were a great nation.

The president noted that as the black community of Greenwoods recovered, it was once again marginalized by housing urban renewal and urban renewal projects, including freeways, a pattern seen in many American cities.

He vowed his administration would tackle racism at its roots, expanding federal contracts with disadvantaged small businesses, investing tens of billions of dollars in communities like Greenwood, and pursuing new efforts to fight discrimination. in terms of housing.

Notably, Biden also used the platform to condemn efforts in recent months by Republican state lawmakers to impose voting restrictions that could disproportionately impact people of color as a truly unprecedented attack on our country. democracy.

Biden said he asked Harris to lead his administration’s efforts to protect voting rights. With his leadership and your support, we would overcome it again, but it would take a lot of work, he said.

Survivors Hughes Van Ellis and Viola Fletcher are greeted by Reverend Al Sharpton at a rally during commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Photograph: Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Harris released a statement saying nearly 400 bills have been introduced at the state level since the last presidential election to make it harder for some people to vote. The job ahead is to make voting accessible to all American voters and to ensure that every vote is counted through a free, fair and transparent process, she said. It is the work of democracy.

Biden has given numerous political speeches as president, but Tuesday’s convergence of history, racial justice, and audiences seemed to strike a chord with him. It was the neo-Nazi march to Charlottesville in 2017 that prompted him to end his political retirement and run for president again.

What happened in Greenwood was an act of hatred and domestic terrorism with the guideline that still exists today, he said, eliciting a cry of assent from the public. Just close your eyes and remember what you saw in Charlottesville four years ago on television.

Biden added that Fletcher, 107, said the insurgency on January 6, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, broke his heart and reminded him of what happened. passed here in Greenwood a hundred years ago. He noted that hate crimes continue to target Asian Americans and Jewish Americans.

Never hate defeated. He just hides. He hides. And with just a little oxygen from its leaders, it comes out from under the rock like it’s happening again, like it’s never gone. So, gentlemen, we must not give hatred a refuge.

