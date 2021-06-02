Sunny weather brings bank holiday shoppers to the UK’s bustling streets and shopping centers – location





Shoppers are now returning to the store after the closure. Image: Anna Mente/Shutterstock

Sunny weather over the holiday weekend has brought more people to UK shops over the past week, new statistics suggest.

Overall, 6.7% more people visited UK shopping destinations last week than last week, according to Springboard’s latest figures. Most of the gains reached the weekend, rising 0.8% between Sunday and Wednesday and then up 15.2% between Thursday and Saturday. Footprints increased by an average of 20.6% on Thursday and Friday, followed by a 4.4% increase on Saturday. On Sunday, the number of visits increased by 25% compared to the previous week and by 47.4% in central England.

Visitor numbers were well ahead of last year when the first Covid-19 lockdown was implemented. All retail visits in the UK last week increased by 167.3% compared to last year, but decreased by 26.8% compared to the same week before the 2019 pandemic. High Street visitors increased 10.8% from the previous week and 182.2% from last week. UK retail park visitors rose 1.6% the previous week, up 84.6% last year, but down 8.2% from 2019. Visits to UK shopping centers increased by 3.3% compared to the previous week. Last week, it was up 215.1% from the same period last year and 31.8% from 2019.

Data from Springboard shows a broad geographic disparity in which visitors to central London shopping areas increased 17% last week, up 309.6% year-over-year and down 52.1% in 2019. Visits to regional cities excluding London increased by 92% year-over-year. Last week, it increased by 331.7% at the same time in 2020 and decreased by 32.1% in 2019. The difference was smallest in Outer London. Last week’s footprint was up 8.1% from the previous week, up 108.1% in 2020 and down 22.6%. 2019 year.

Diane Wehrle, Director of Insights at Springboard, said: “Despite continued rain earlier in the week, footsteps in UK retail destinations increased from the previous week, and the rate of increase was even greater than in the past five weeks. With footsteps increasing significantly on Thursday and Friday than at the beginning of the week, it was clear that shoppers wanted to make the most of the bank holiday weekend and the predicted good weather.

“While footprints increased in all three destination types last week compared to last week, it was downtown that dominated in terms of uplift. All types of downtown have benefited, with central London and coastal towns leading the way. Activity growth in central London is almost double that of other major UK metro centers, while increases in market towns and streets outside London are slightly lower, suggesting that shoppers are starting to gravitate to larger areas.”

The New West End Company reported a 67% increase in footprint over the holiday weekend compared to the previous weekend’s figure. Traffic in the area also increased by 31% compared to the last public holiday in early May.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses in Oxford Street, Regent Street, Bond Street and Mayfair, said, “The first bank holiday since the easing of restrictions on hospitality is the West End. As the weather improves, the number of downtown areas has also increased as visitors flock to the area, 67% more than last week. Our business has been patient and eager to get back to action and over the past few days the public has reinforced our belief that we are ready to return.

“The country cannot fully recover until it becomes a bustling city. So along with supporting our visitors with all possible safety measures, we are committed to supporting our business. In partnership with the Westminster City Council and Crown Estate, they launched a pop-up program to attract exciting new brands to the district, including startups and more local talent. Programs like this will inject new ideas and products into the region, inform the future of High Street and provide shoppers with the choice and variety they want and deserve. “

