Ransomware disrupts meat processing plants in latest attack on critical US company





A cyberattack on the world’s largest meat processor forced the closure of nine beef factories in the United States on Tuesday, union officials said, and disrupted production at poultry and pork factories. The attack could upend the country’s meat markets and raise new questions about the vulnerability of critical US companies.

The JBS company said the majority of its factories will reopen on Wednesday. But even a one-day hiatus at JBS could have a significant impact on wholesale beef prices, analysts from the Daily Livestock Report say.

The breach at JBS was a ransomware attack, the White House declared the second recent such attack to freeze a critical business operation in the United States. Last month, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which transports gas nearly half of the East Coast, sparked gas and jet fuel shortages and panic buying.

JBS, which is based in Brazil and accounts for one-fifth of the daily livestock harvest in the United States, said in a statement Tuesday that it had made significant progress in resolving the cyberattack.

Our systems are coming back online and we are sparing no resources to combat this threat, Andre Nogueira, managing director of JBS USA, said in the statement.

The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday it was working with other producers to help minimize shortages.

JBS’s nine beef factories in the United States were closed on Tuesday, according to the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents workers at JBS’s beef and pork factories. The company’s poultry and pork factories in the United States posted on Facebook that they had canceled shifts or changed production scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, with some citing computer problems.

In addition to the company’s US factories, the closures have affected 2,500 workers at a beef plant in Brooks, Alta., According to Scott Payne, spokesperson for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 in Canada. All shifts were canceled yesterday, he said on Tuesday. The morning shift was canceled today. But the afternoon shift has been rescheduled to operate today.

Even as the factories began to operate, at least one beef factory delayed the start of production on Wednesday and another changed one of its shifts, according to factory publications.

As restaurants and retail customers began buying beef as summer approached, the wholesale market was extremely tight, analysts for the Daily Livestock Report wrote in a report on Tuesday. They noted that a small restaurant in southern Utah had started charging an additional $ 4 for dishes containing carne asada.

Beef retailers and processors have just come from a long weekend and need to catch up on orders and make sure the meat case is filled, analysts wrote. If they suddenly get a call saying that the product might not be delivered tomorrow or this week, it will create very significant challenges in keeping the factories up and running and the retail locker stocked.

June 1, 2021, 4:25 p.m. ET

Prolonged disruption, analysts warned, could add gasoline to an already large flame.

JBS said it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack that affected systems in North America and Australia, that its backup servers were unaffected, and that it did not expect customer, supplier or employee data is exposed.

Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy White House press secretary, told Air Force One reporters on Tuesday that JBS told the Biden administration that it was a ransomware attack and that the request for The ransom came from a criminal organization probably based in Russia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating the hacking and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was also involved, Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this issue and is sending the message that responsible states are not harboring ransomware criminals, she said.

In two weeks, President Biden is due to meet Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in Geneva for a summit in which various cyber attacks, many from Russia, feature high on the US agenda.

A recent breach used software called SolarWinds to infiltrate more than 250 federal agencies and businesses. It was considered the most serious attack because it was about whether the United States could trust its software supply chain. The United States has said SolarWinds is the work of SVR, one of Russia’s leading intelligence agencies.

Last week, the SVR was blamed for a breach that hijacked the company that distributes emails on behalf of the United States Agency for International Development, sending links containing malware to organizations that have criticized Mr. Putin.

But ransomware attacks took on added urgency after hackers hit Colonial Pipeline last month. The pipeline operator shut down its systems after the attack, triggering price spikes, panic buying and jet fuel shortages. The company later admitted that it paid $ 4.4 million to recover its data.

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline was the work of a ransomware operator called DarkSide, who Biden said was based in Russia.

The culprit of the JBS attack has not been publicly identified. Cyber ​​security specialists said on Tuesday that blogs and online channels frequented by major ransomware groups were most likely silent, they said, as the group responsible was waiting to see if JBS paid.

The US government does not know how to deal with the attacks, given that many responsible groups are operating from Russia, where they largely enjoy safe haven. Russia has refused to extradite its hackers and frequently exploits them for sensitive intelligence operations.

Mr Biden said after the attack on the colonial pipeline that Russia was partly to blame even though there was no evidence the government was involved.

We have been in direct communication with Moscow to make it imperative that the responsible countries take decisive action against these ransomware networks, Biden said. Also were going to pursue a measure aimed at disrupting their ability to function.

He did not rule out the possibility of the United States carrying out a retaliatory cyberattack on the criminals responsible for the pipeline attack. After Mr Bidens’ remarks, DarkSides criminals said they would shut down, although cybersecurity experts warned they were likely to change their names and resurface.

David E. Sanger and William P. Davis contributed reporting.

