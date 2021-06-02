Zero: How British newspapers handled the day without reporting COVID-19 deaths | corona virus





The good news airs on the front page on Wednesday as editors seize the rare opportunity to report hope in the fight against coronavirus.

The first day of no Covid deaths in 10 months, according to many papers, means that lockdown restrictions will be fully eased in the UK as planned for June 21st.

The Daily Express simply says zero in big letters, adding that hopes for Freedom Day have grown even greater.

The Daily Mirror takes a similar approach to the UK’s zero covid deaths headline, but warns that thousands of new daily cases have led to calls to delay easing restrictions.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is under pressure to lift restrictions on June 21. We are concerned about the move against Nicholas Stutter to slow the easing of COVID-19 measures in parts of Scotland. Leading writer Philip Johnston, citing the case of Melbourne, opposes attempts to get rid of Covid because of fears that create a relentless movement out of restrictions. (The state of Victoria, Australia, has been closed for a week to combat the rapidly spreading outbreak. More information can be found here.)

The Guardian is marking the good news at the bottom of the front page, but is focusing on concerns that the 1.4 billion programs to help children catch up in school after COVID-19 aren’t enough.

The Times also addresses concerns about the education package, but gives the zero-death story the greatest treat. There is new hope for June 21st as the death toll falls to zero, but we note that this may only be the result of the holiday weekend.

The Daily Mail has a two-part headline. Zero death .. there is nothing to be afraid of freedom. It reports the existence of a cunning campaign to delay the easing of restrictions and makes it clear to Johnson that such requests must be resisted.

i am delighted by health minister Matt Hancocks that the vaccination program seems to be working, and warns people to keep following the rules. Hope for 21 June with no deaths in the UK is headlines. It also states that the UK must purchase an AstraZeneca vaccine that will fight the beta strain (the one first discovered in South Africa).

Metro goes straight to Not a single Covid death in the UK, but with daily cases doubling in less than a month, Sturgeons have decided to delay easing Covid measures.

In Scotland, Daily Records can’t resist ’80s band references with the Tiers for beer, as the Daily Record reports that Glass Waynes will be able to drink inside from Saturday as part of the move to level 2 restrictions.

Scotsman reports on business setbacks after Scotland moved from lockdown to slowdown regarding Sturgeons’ decision.

