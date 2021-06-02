Fatal frontal crash leads to closure of US 93 near Wickenburg





WICKENBURG, AZ The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a fatal frontal crash closed US 93 near Wickenburg on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at kilometer 169, in the same area where a pickup truck driver was struck and killed by a semi-truck last month after turning into oncoming traffic.

According to DPS, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck collided head-on, causing a fatal accident. It is not known how many deaths have been confirmed in this incident.

The northbound and southbound lanes of US 93 remained closed for hours as crews worked to clean up the area.

US 93 is the primary travel route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. This is also the proposed route for Interstate 11.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, more than $ 500 million has been spent in recent years to improve the freeway, including upgrading portions of a two-lane freeway to a divided four-lane freeway. About 34 miles remain on the two-lane road.

There were 35 vehicle crash fatalities on the Wickenburg to Wikieup freeway over the six-year period from 2015 to 2020, according to ADOT and DPS data.

There were several years of declining deaths in this area and then a sharp increase in 2020 when 9 people died.

The Congressional Fire Chief said there were too many impatient drivers and risky overtaking, especially on the two-lane section marked in red on the map below.

See our full survey analyzing crash data for US 93 here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos