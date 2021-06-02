LetterOne Supports 1 Billion UK Broadband Plan to Compete with BT





LetterOne, an investment group managed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, is supporting a £1 billion plan to build a regional UK broadband network to compete with BT for telecommuters after Covid-19.

The London-based vehicle has agreed to fund a new broadband infrastructure company, Upp, to deploy a fiber optic network in 1 million buildings in eastern England by 2025.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, the plan will cost around £300m in capital, with the remaining £1billion being covered by debt. Equity financing was entirely conducted by LetterOne with Upp’s management and board of directors.

The move marks LetterOne’s first investment in the UK broadband market. The group also owns other British companies such as health food chain Holland & Barrett.

This is the latest in a series of deals by BT and Virgin Media’s financial group of niche broadband companies to quickly fill the gap in telecommunications networks in countries that haven’t upgraded their old copper wires. Investors, including Oaktree Capital Management, KKR, Warburg Pincus, Macquarie and Goldman Sachs, have cumulatively poured billions of pounds into smaller UK broadband players.

This forced existing players to respond. BT’s network division, Openreach, has accelerated its entire fiber optic upgrade plan in recent weeks and has doubled the number of rural homes it expects to connect to over 6m. Virgin Media, which merged with O2 this week, said it wants to engage financial partners to expand its high-speed network.

Expected to be announced on Wednesday, Upp’s plans will lead to more than 600 new jobs across a variety of roles building and supporting new networks and providing customer service.

The company says it wants to “level up” market towns and coastal areas across Norfolk and Lincolnshire, which currently lack access to high-speed broadband. The network could eventually extend beyond eastern England.

Drew Ritchie, Chief Executive Officer of Upp, said LetterOne has “supported the business with significant funding to focus on delivering the next generation of broadband to the communities that need it most.”

He added: “The world has changed a lot during the pandemic in the last 15 months. People are working far more from home and relying on digital infrastructure for learning, development, entertainment and connecting with their families. ”

Upp has secured regulatory approvals to deploy its own local fiber “backhaul” network. Openreach’s ducts and poles, as well as the infrastructure already installed, will be used to supply water and electricity to accelerate deployment and minimize disruption. Contractors have already begun construction in towns across Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Robert Easton, a former partner of private equity group Carlyle, became Chairman of Upp. Management also includes former EE executive Pippa Dunn.

We are using equipment provided by companies including Nokia, Linksys, Fujikura and Salesforce, but have promised to “buy locally” when using other contractors and vendors.

Lord Davies of Abersoch, Chairman of LetterOne, said, “Every region in the UK has the potential to create groundbreaking innovators, but no region can do it unless they are connected.”

