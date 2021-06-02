United States Formally Ends Mexico Asylum Seeker Waiting Policy





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration officially ended a Trump-era immigration policy on Tuesday that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in a U.S. immigration court.

A seven-page note from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of migrant protection protocols, which returned around 70,000 asylum seekers to Mexico from January 2019 until it was halted on the first day of his tenure as President Joe Bidens two years later.

The announcement seemed to be won in advance after Biden vowed as a candidate to end the policy, unofficially known as Stay in Mexico, but he left a window open by ordering a review before closing it. definitely.

Mayorkas said keeping the policy intact or changing it would not be in line with the administration’s vision and values ​​and would constitute a misuse of the department’s resources. He said the costs would far outweigh the benefits.

The policy coincided with a sharp drop in the number of asylum seekers at the border, but critics noted that people were hampered by conditions of violence in Mexico, lack of access to lawyers, and difficulty in finding themselves. go to court. Mayorkas acknowledged these concerns noting the high rate of denied claims for failure to appear in court and the lack of housing, income and security in Mexico.

As of February 19, around 11,200 people with active cases have been allowed to return to the United States to await a decision, a process that can take years in the overdue court system. The administration has yet to say whether tens of thousands more whose cases have been dismissed or dismissed will have another chance.

The top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee called the decision a very serious mistake that would hamper efforts to reduce the number of migrants entering the United States. Remarks by Representative John Katko, RN.Y., underscored the GOP’s view that the border situation remains a political responsibility for Democrats.

The common thread of President Bidens’ continued actions is the unraveling of common sense border security policies while putting our internal security on the back burner, Katko said in a written statement.

The administration has largely kept in place the pandemic-related powers introduced by President Donald Trump in March 2020 to deport people to Mexico without the possibility of seeking asylum, justified by the protection of public health. Mayorkas admitted to planning the lifting of these pandemic-related powers, but was light on the details.

The secretary pointed to a new case before the immigration court announced on Friday that aims to adjudicate asylum cases at the border within 300 days. He promised other regulatory and policy changes anticipated, without giving details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos