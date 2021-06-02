Stocks loiter around peaks as traders wait for data





SHANGHAI / SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Shares hit record highs on Tuesday as the dollar stuck near recent lows as markets waited for U.S. jobs data and waited for crucial central bank meetings in Europe and the United States for advice on the outlook for interest rates. .

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past a stock quote board outside a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, on May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Issei Kato

The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan hit a three-month high, before profit taking in recently strong Chinese markets pushed it down 0.4%. Australian stocks hit an all-time high, while the Japanese Nikkei rose 0.5%.

Global stocks were just below Tuesday’s record, but momentum has clearly ebbed from the year-long COVID-19 rally as investors begin to worry about a significantly stronger-than-expected rebound earlier than expected monetary policy tightening.

Brent crude was firm after closing above $ 70 a barrel for the first time in two years, while bond and currency markets were calm as traders waited for data for clues on the advance of the reprise.

US and European equity futures were flat, with S&P 500 futures flat and EuroSTOXX 50 futures up 0.2%.

Non-farm payrolls are significant on Friday, said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, and could lift financial markets out of weeks of inertia.

After a big hiccup in April, when the monthly hiring of 266,000 people confused expectations of 1 million, May’s estimates are between 400,000 and 1 million, with a consensus around 664,000.

The uncertainty around the payroll will influence the feeling… whether we get an impression closer to 250,000 or a million, it will have some impact, I think.

The European factory exit price surveys and the US Federal Reserve’s Beige Book economic snapshot, both due later Wednesday, will also be closely watched as the Fed and European Central Bank meetings later in June are looming on the horizon.

As major developed economies continue to reopen after COVID shutdowns, the focus on central bank meetings will intensify, MUFG analysts said in a monthly forward-looking note.

They expect the ECB to avoid signaling a slowdown in bond buying, but believe the Fed could confirm that the very first talks about cutting its bond purchases have started.

DATA MONITORING

Australia provided the last better-than-expected economic item on Wednesday, with growth exceeding market expectations and pushing domestic production above pre-pandemic levels.

This helped the stock market hit its latest all-time high, but failed to push the currency out of its recent range as the central bank stubbornly sticks to its conciliatory tone.

The Aussie was last stable at $ 0.7747. The euro held at $ 1.2218, just below recent highs as the risk of a dollar rally if strong data prompts the Fed to tighten prevents investors from adding to large shorts in dollars. [FRX/]

Overnight, data showed US manufacturing activity increased in May, as pent-up demand boosted orders, pushing Treasury yields higher.

Benchmark 10-year rates were flat at 1.6079% on Wednesday, with a slight rise enough to crush gold prices.

At $ 1,898 an ounce, the metal was flat, but it rose more than 13% in just over two months, mainly on the help of a weaker US dollar.

Brent futures rose 0.6% to $ 70.67 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.56% to $ 68.10 per barrel, despite the dealer’s deal. OPEC + alliance to increase production in July.

Wall Street indices had closed broadly stable on Tuesday, with the resumption of earnings in stocks even driven by retail investors standing out.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is up over 20% and over 1,400% for the year – possibly aided by a collapse in cryptocurrencies redirecting small traders to the stock market.

Bitcoin bought $ 36,750 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

