US begins study testing doses of Covid mix-and-match vaccine





A health clinician prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for a commuter as the MTA public immunization program opens at 179th Street subway station in Queens Borough of New York City, New York, United States, May 12, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The National Institutes of Health announced on Tuesday that it has launched an early clinical trial into what happens when an adult fully vaccinated with a type of Covid-19 vaccine, like Pfizer’s, receives a different vaccine about three to four months later . .

The trial will include approximately 150 adults who have received one of three Covid vaccine regimens currently available under emergency use clearance from the Food and Drug Administration: Johnson & Johnson’s, Moderna’s, or Pfizer’s.

Federal health officials said people who have not yet received a licensed vaccine can also enroll in the trial in a separate group. These volunteers will receive two doses of Moderna’s vaccine and will receive a booster dose of one of the three vaccines about 12 to 20 weeks later, officials said.

“Although vaccines currently authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we must prepare for the possibility of needing boosters to counter the decline in immunity and to follow the pace of an evolving virus, ”said Dr Anthony. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the NIH.

“The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions about the potential use of mixed vaccination schedules if booster doses are indicated,” he added.

The trial comes as drugmakers and some scientists are now saying people will likely need a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines and possibly additional vaccines each year, just like with seasonal flu.

Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines currently require two doses given three to four weeks apart, while Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one shot. All three vaccines have been shown to be very effective against Covid, although company executives now say they expect this strong protection to wane over time.

Dr Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said last month that COVID-19 booster injections may be needed for fully vaccinated people within a year.

“So I hope you know, it would be nice if it turned out that it will be a year before anyone could need a booster,” Marks said on May 18 at a virtual press conference. on Covid-19 vaccines to top school and college reporters.

“But we still don’t know,” he added. “It could be more, it could be a little less but … it’s just something we’re going to have to figure out as we go along.”

Each vaccine group in the NIH trial will recruit approximately 25 people aged 18 to 55 and approximately 25 people aged 56 and older.

Twelve to 20 weeks after their initial vaccination schedule, participants will receive a single booster dose of Moderna vaccine as part of the trial.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos