UK Knife Crime: Beyond Gang Violence Died in Birmingham | crime





Residents of northern Birmingham struggle after the murder of a 14-year-old boy on a main road during the daytime on Monday. The teenager is one of many young people who have been killed in crime this year as police work to fight violence in the West Midlands.

On May 1, 17-year-old Derlarno Samuels died of a stab wound in Sandwell, Smethwick, and gunfire was fired all night for him. 19-year-old Jack Barry was found stabbed to death in Hamstead in March, and 15-year-old Keon Lincoln was stabbed and shot dead in Handsworth in January. Many youths over the age of 14 have been charged with the Lincoln murder.

Birmingham community activist Desmond Jaddoo said: “We need to get this street back as an urgent matter.” Will we eventually live in a state of anarchy and fear? And I don’t think it’s exaggerated to say that. Our young people live ahead of them and our elders should not bury their children.

This is when there is cohesive work between authorities and the community. This is much worse than ever. It’s no longer as simple as gang violence.

Jack Dromey, a member of the Labor House of Representatives in Erdington Birmingham, said the city needs to refocus on the growing knife crime problem. We are losing too many lives because of violent crime, and we must ensure that those responsible receive justice.

Not much is known about Monday’s massacre, but experts worry that months of school closures could leave many young people in a niche and turn into crime in the months to come.

Because young people left school, they were more vulnerable to exploitation, joining gangs, boredom with nothing to do, and not wanting to stay home. So on the street you meet a large group of young people. said Craig Pinkney, founder of Solve: The Center for Youth Violence and Conflict.

Covid has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities, and the root cause of the violence needs to be addressed, Pinckney said. Whenever you have a problem related to austerity, lack of education, poor housing, or high levels of trauma, you will always find high levels of violence.

Our focus is only on punishment. I think giving harsher sentences will solve the problem. What the children said in the study was that they were afraid. We do not deal with fear, only the consequences of their actions.

Pinkney also said more discussion is needed about how resources are distributed to society and whether they are directed towards the communities in need. Communities of color are always seen as victims and perpetrators, but when a white child is stabbed or shot, we have a national conversation about how to respond. It makes people feel that their children’s lives are not as important as other lives.

West Midland’s new Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has done his part in a pledge to restore 450 local police officers to the area and improve youth services after years of cuts.

Foster said: The West Midlands have been disproportionately disproportionate as a result of local authorities’ cuts in funding for youth services. Local authorities’ funding for youth services has decreased by 82% since 2010. These services have actually declined, and research has established very strong associations between regions that have suffered. The biggest cuts for youth services and those with the highest rates of knife crime.

