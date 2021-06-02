New Mexico special election: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House seat, says CNN





Stansbury, a scientist who has served in New Mexico State House since 2019, defeated Republican State Senator Mark Moores. His victory for the seat, vacant since March, will give the narrow Democratic majority in the US House a little more breathing space.

The Central District of New Mexico, which includes most of Albuquerque, was seen as favorable ground for Democrats: the seat of Congress has been in Democratic hands since 2009, after former Republican Rep. Heather Wilson retired. to launch a candidacy for the Senate which ultimately failed. And the Democratic presidential candidates have won the district in every election since 2004. Joe Biden beat then-President Donald Trump by 23 percentage points there last year.

While the election does not change the balance of power in the US House, it brings the Democrats’ slim majority to 220-211, with four vacant seats.

State Democratic Party Chairman Jessica Velasquez said in a statement Tuesday night that “Democrats have sent a clear message in this election that we take nothing for granted when it comes to electing people. leaders who truly represent our values ​​”.

She added: “We know the importance of electing strong Democrats like Melanie Stansbury, and we will continue to build on that momentum as we look to 2022.”

The race was seen as an indicator of the political environment just over four months after Biden’s presidency began and is one of the first signs – with governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey this year. – the mood of the electorate for next year. mid-term. The race garnered early voter turnout. More than 71,000 ballots, representing more than 15% of registered voters in the district, were cast as of the middle of last week, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Registered Democrats had overtaken registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1 in the early vote.

First Lady Jill Biden visited New Mexico last month and the White House sent Doug Emhoff, the second man, to the state late last week to campaign for Stansbury.

“We need more women in government, we need more women in business and we need more men to support them and support them,” Emhoff said during a campaign with Stansbury.

The election also served as a preliminary test to see whether the Republicans’ strategy of locking Democratic candidates on their party’s most progressive police reform proposals will help the GOP take control of the House midway through. next year.

In commercials and debates, Moores attempted to tie Stansbury to the BREATHE Act, a proposal drafted by Black Lives Matter activists that would cut police and defense spending and instead provide grants to poor communities.

National Democrats had hoped the race would demonstrate their constituents are engaged after Democrats were surprisingly excluded from a run-off for a Texas congressional seat in early May, with Republicans finishing in the top two places.

Stansbury had worked on environmental and community issues in the Obama administration and for the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

This story has been updated with additional details.

