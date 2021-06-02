UK Begins Signup Process to Join Trans-Pacific Trade Block Business Live | business





Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

After leaving the European Union, the UK moved one step closer to joining a major Pacific trade bloc to build closer trade ties with the Asia Pacific region.

Earlier today, the 11 member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreed to begin negotiations on a regional free trade agreement in the UK.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of negotiating the TPP, told reporters that the UK had agreed to begin the accession process through a virtual meeting of the TPP committee.

Bloomberg calls this a potential boost to the country’s trade after Brexit.

Yasutoshi Nishimura said the move would not only strengthen economic ties between the UK and Japan, but would also make it the same region as the EU in terms of economic size. He spoke to reporters after hosting an online meeting of ministers and officials from 11 countries that make up a comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The start of the signup process with the UK and the potential expansion of the CPTPP will send a strong signal to our trading partners around the world of our commitment to support a free, fair, open, effective, inclusive and rules-based trading system. , the ministers said in a joint statement.

🎇 BLUE 🎇 (@ beul68_)

June 2, 2021

The CPTPP consists of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, and was created after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The UK submitted a request to join the CPTPP in early February, hoping to build closer ties with emerging economies in the Pacific. Liz Truss, then International Trade Minister, said membership would boost employment and prosperity by lowering tariffs on automakers and whiskey producers and improving access to service providers.

As the UK’s trade in goods with EU countries fell 23% in the first quarter of this year compared to pre-epidemic levels, there is pressure to close trade deals elsewhere.

The CPTPP eliminates 95% of tariffs between its members, but it does not create a single market or customs union and does not seek broader political integration.

Membership will boost the UK’s export trade growth alongside the rapidly expanding Asian economy, according to Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike Dennis. The UK had a trade surplus with CPTPP countries in the first quarter of 2021, he added.

However, although joining the CPTPP will lower tariffs, concerns have been raised about this.

In April, Britain’s Labor Party warned that China could become a trade deal with China. China has signaled that China is seriously considering the application, which it may not be able to refuse if the UK joins.

Shadow International Trade Minister Emily Thornberry also warned that the UK could follow the rules in the CPTPP rather than the rule makers as New Zealand recently started public consultations on new accession to the CPTPP. Existing agreements must be adhered to.

The move comes as the global economy tries to recover from the shock of the pandemic, with global manufacturing growth hitting an 11-year high last month.

It sparked hopes for recovery, and global and European stock markets hit all-time highs yesterday. The UK FTSE 100 hit a three-week high led by commodities stocks.

With another boost, the Australian economy returned to its pre-epidemic size after growing 1.8% in the first three months of the year and 1.1% in the last 12 months.

The market is moving higher this morning, with the FTSE 100 rising 25 points, or 0.35%, to 7105 points.

9:30 AM BST: April UK Mortgage Approval 9:30 AM BST: Bank of England Consumer Credit 10 AM BST: April noon Eurozone Producer Price Index: Weekly US Mortgage Approval

